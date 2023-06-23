On the Air
June 23, 2023 Updated Fri., June 23, 2023 at 3:35 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 (qualifying) USA
10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 (qualifying) USA
Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 USA
5 p.m.: Formula E: Portland E-Prix CBSSN
Baseball, College World Series
4 p.m.: Florida vs. LSU ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at St. Louis Fox 28
1 p.m.: Oakland at Toronto or Kansas City at Tampa Bay MLB
1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root
1:05 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia FS1
4:15 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28
7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Colorado or Washington at San Diego MLB
Basketball, WNBA
6 p.m.: Indiana at Las Vegas NBATV
Football, USFL
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan NBC
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: European Tour: BMW International Open Golf
Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS
Noon: Champions: DSG Open Golf
9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Korea Open Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
Noon: Women’s PGA Championship NBC
Mixed martial arts
9 a.m.: UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria ESPN
Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup
6:30 p.m.: Jamaica vs. United States FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
5:09 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
