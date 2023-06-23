The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

June 23, 2023 Updated Fri., June 23, 2023 at 3:35 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 (qualifying) USA

10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 (qualifying) USA

Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 USA

5 p.m.: Formula E: Portland E-Prix CBSSN

Baseball, College World Series

4 p.m.: Florida vs. LSU ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at St. Louis Fox 28

1 p.m.: Oakland at Toronto or Kansas City at Tampa Bay MLB

1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root

1:05 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia FS1

4:15 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28

7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Colorado or Washington at San Diego MLB

Basketball, WNBA

6 p.m.: Indiana at Las Vegas NBATV

Football, USFL

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan NBC

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: European Tour: BMW International Open Golf

Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS

Noon: Champions: DSG Open Golf

9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Korea Open Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

Noon: Women’s PGA Championship NBC

Mixed martial arts

9 a.m.: UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria ESPN

Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup

6:30 p.m.: Jamaica vs. United States FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

5:09 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

