Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kyle F. Cushing and Echo D. L. Henderson, both of Spokane.

Brandon P. Pickering and Roxanne A. Denton Zorea, both of Spokane Valley.

Quinton D. Swanson and Whitney R. Grindland, both of Coupeville, Washington.

Brandi N. Martin and Savannah E. Halsey, both of Spokane.

David W. Lindquist and Therese R. Miller, both of Spokane.

Benjamin M. McGourin and Noelle M. Sirmon, both of Spokane Valley.

Kyle L. Gering and Peri E. Linnell, both of Spokane.

Mackendrick R. Magnuson and Madeleine C. Barsotti, both of Spokane.

Darren W. Bradbury, of Silverlake, Oregon and Christen A. Jancola, of Spokane Valley.

Charles L. Hessdorfer and Abbie G. Lester, both of Spokane.

Charles W. Baum and Deborah L. Swinson, both of Spokane Valley.

William B. Lyman and Holly L. Higgins, both of Spokane.

Mykyta Smiian and Mariya V. Berlova, both of Spokane.

Amer Huremovic and Medina F. Cehajic, both of Spokane.

Harvey C. Hartwell and Ashley Casto, both of Spokane.

Lloyd Timothy Donaldlynn Rothen, both of Spokane.

Allan Gutierrez, of Oxnard, California and Noemi Herrera, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

The Easy Home Buyer LLC v. Michael Flick, seeking quiet title.

Dwayne Phinney v. Jessica Knutson, restitution of premises.

Sheri Schneider v. Stacie Lemon, seeking quiet title.

Jeffrey Leggett v. Andrew L. and Jenny G. Scott, Scott Legacy LLC, complaint for breach of contract and consumer protection damages.

John Thornton v. Donna Weaver, Silver Lake Farm LLC, et al., complaint.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Scott L. Nowlin, complaint.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Darcell S. Stewart, complaint.

J. H. v. State of Washington Dept. of Children, Youth and Families, Dept. of Social and Health Services, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Cannon, Kurt A. and Sunni F.

Da Jose, Jean C. and Edmon R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Danielle R. Becker, 31; $300 in restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Derek A. Wynne, 47; $1,245.50 fine, one days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Alicia S. Thompson, 38; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Damon A. Wilson, 22; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Nathan L. Whitney, 33; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Davin A. Peterson, 46; $500 fine, three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jon F. Schell, 46; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Michael A. Thomas, 20; $200 fine, 12 days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Vanessa A. Wikle, 36; $750 fine, one day in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Nicole L. Eberhart, 32; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tyler R. Easley, 35; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Vanessa B. Bearshield, 33; 15 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license amended to second-degree driving with a suspended license.