Sports

On the Air

June 24, 2023 Updated Sat., June 24, 2023 at 3:36 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: SportsCar Championship: Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen USA

1 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing Fox 28

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 NBC

Baseball, College World Series

Noon: Florida vs. LSU ESPN

Baseball, MLB

7:10 a.m.: Chi. Cubs vs. St. Louis in London ESPN

10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia or Milwaukee at Cleveland MLB

10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root

1:30 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco or Washington at San Diego MLB

4:10 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Washington at New York ABC

Noon: Dallas at Los Angeles ABC

Football, USFL

4 p.m.: Birmingham vs. New Orleans Fox 28

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: European Tour: BMW International Open Golf

Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS

Noon: Champions: DSG Open Golf

11 p.m.: Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

11 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC

Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup

12:30 p.m.: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Trinidad and Tobago FS1

3 p.m.: Qatar vs. Haiti FS1

5 p.m.: Honduras vs. Mexico FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

8:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

