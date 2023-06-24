On the Air
June 24, 2023 Updated Sat., June 24, 2023 at 3:36 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: SportsCar Championship: Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen USA
1 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing Fox 28
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 NBC
Baseball, College World Series
Noon: Florida vs. LSU ESPN
Baseball, MLB
7:10 a.m.: Chi. Cubs vs. St. Louis in London ESPN
10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia or Milwaukee at Cleveland MLB
10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root
1:30 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco or Washington at San Diego MLB
4:10 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Washington at New York ABC
Noon: Dallas at Los Angeles ABC
Football, USFL
4 p.m.: Birmingham vs. New Orleans Fox 28
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: European Tour: BMW International Open Golf
Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS
Noon: Champions: DSG Open Golf
11 p.m.: Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
11 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC
Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup
12:30 p.m.: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Trinidad and Tobago FS1
3 p.m.: Qatar vs. Haiti FS1
5 p.m.: Honduras vs. Mexico FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
8:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
