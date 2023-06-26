The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Atlanta TBS

6:40 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at L.A. Angels OR N.Y. Yankees at Oakland MLB

6:40 p.m.: Washington at Seattle Root

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Fox 28

7 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix CBS Sports

Soccer, Men’s international

9 a.m.: UEFA U21: Belgium vs. Portugal CBS Sports

11:45 a.m.: UEFA U21: Ukraine vs. Spain CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Gold Cup: Guadeloupe vs. Canada FS1

5:45 p.m.: Cuba vs. Guatemala FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Washington at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

