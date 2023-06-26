On the air
Mon., June 26, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Atlanta TBS
6:40 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at L.A. Angels OR N.Y. Yankees at Oakland MLB
6:40 p.m.: Washington at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Fox 28
7 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix CBS Sports
Soccer, Men’s international
9 a.m.: UEFA U21: Belgium vs. Portugal CBS Sports
11:45 a.m.: UEFA U21: Ukraine vs. Spain CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Gold Cup: Guadeloupe vs. Canada FS1
5:45 p.m.: Cuba vs. Guatemala FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Washington at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
