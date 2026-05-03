How the Pac-12’s deal with the CW, and the CW’s deal with ESPN, benefits Gonzaga | Jon Wilner

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

The separation between Gonzaga and ESPN lasted six weeks. Less than six weeks, actually. It began March 21, the day of the Zags’ final game as a member of the West Coast Conference, and ended April 29. That’s when their new home, the Pac-12, learned all games broadcast on the CW, one of its core media partners, would also be available on the ESPN app.

“We’re in favor of anything that’s additive for our fans,” Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford told the Hotline following the announcement. “It’s good to maintain as many broadcast partners as possible.”

There are numerous benefits to the arrangement for every team in the rebuilt Pac-12. Near the top of the list: the extension, albeit indirect, of the deep and profitable relationship between the Zags and ESPN.

They have been a fixture of the network’s college basketball coverage for decades through the WCC’s media rights contract. But the connection appeared to fray when the Zags agreed to enter the Pac-12 (beginning this summer) and the conference subsequently struck media deals with CBS and the CW.

Once it secured USA Network as the third of three primary partners, the Zags and ESPN seemed destined to head their separate ways.

Then came the April 29 news that the CW and ESPN were teaming up. As a result, all Pac-12 content on the CW, which lacks a digital platform for live sports, will air on the ESPN app. (The same goes for the Mountain West and ACC, which also have broadcast agreements with the CW).

In all, the CW has the rights to 13 Pac-12 football games annually, 35 men’s basketball games, 15 women’s games and the semifinals and finals of the women’s tournament.

Every event will be produced by Pac-12 Enterprises, the conference’s content-generation arm, and available live on both the CW and the ESPN app.

(Fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan subscription “will have the opportunity to watch all CW Sports offerings live on any device with the ESPN App,” according to ESPN).

It’s a significant development for the Pac-12 as the reconstituted conference attempts to gain traction. The CW has massive reach as an over-the-air network but is a fledgling brand in the sports space. The affiliation with ESPN will immediately help both the CW and its three conference partners.

The CW president Brad Schwartz said the deal with ESPN is “a monumental next step in the evolution of CW Sports” in the news release issued by his network.

No program in the rebuilt Pac-12 or Mountain West has been as synonymous with ESPN over the years as Gonzaga basketball, whether the Bulldogs were engaged in high-profile nonconference matchups or WCC affairs that filled the network’s late-night programming window.

ESPN was the established media monolith of college sports long before the Zags became a national brand that drove ratings and discussion. But they certainly grew up on ESPN, which has partnered with the WCC for two decades.

“We’re thrilled with the Pac-12’s (media) package,” Standiford said. “And the CW access is tremendous. We want our games available to the greatest number of people with the least amount of barriers as possible.”

Exactly how many Gonzaga games in 2026-27 will be aired on the CW – and therefore on the ESPN app – is unclear.

There are two components:

• With nine basketball schools, the Pac-12 will play a 16-game, double round-robin (home and away) conference schedule. The CW, CBS and USA Network own the broadcast rights. Gonzaga will be a popular pick, along with San Diego State.

But the distribution of No. 1 picks isn’t publicly known. The weekly draft of games is expected to take place in August.

• Each Pac-12 team will play 16 nonconference matchups under the NCAA’s new 32-game regular-season schedule for next season.

Any Gonzaga games located outside of the Pac-12 footprint could be aired on ESPN if the opponent, or the in-season tournament/event, has an agreement with the network.

For instance, the Zags are scheduled to visit Kentucky next season, and the SEC has an all-in deal with ESPN. But the Michigan State matchup in Palm Springs won’t be on ESPN.

The rights to that Dec. 19 duel belong to either the Pac-12 or Big Ten media partners. ESPN will only be involved in the broadcast if the CW airs the game, making it concurrently available on ESPN’s app.

All in all, 27 Gonzaga games were on ESPN’s cable or digital platforms last season. There won’t be nearly as many in 2026-27, but the amount should be significantly greater than anyone expected prior to the CW and ESPN striking their deal.