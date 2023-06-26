Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Randy W. Livingston and Shannon A. Dooling, both of Airway Heights.

Ian P. Hume and Andreanna E. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Nitin Chauhan, of Kent, and Shanti Rai, of Spokane.

Zachary R. Berkshire and Stephanie E. Yonko, both of Cheney.

Amos E. Rayford and Mona M. Patnaude, both of Spokane.

James J. Bulger and Maria K. A. Siwinski, both of Spokane.

Trevor J. Collins, of Mead, and Isabelle L. Holden, of Spokane.

Andrii V. Mahul, of Vancouver, and Angela V. Ivanchuk, of Spokane.

Croy R. Carlin and Olga O. Oseth, both of Spokane.

Robert L. Cunningham and Roxanna L. Rowse, both of Deer Park.

Remington C. Keesling Oatman and Valerie D. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Joseph M. Iba and Kimberlyne L. Medika, both of Liberty Lake.

Christian A. Snell and Megan M. Ralstin, both of Spokane.

Eric N. Lee and Keysa E. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Mark L. Donais and Megan E. Haberman, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Authority v. Amber Kaio, restitution of premises.

Clark Pacific Real Estate Co. Inc. v. Patrick H. Kofmehl, complaint for damages.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Zachary Basart, complaint for property damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Fay, Mindy L. and Christopher M.

Hensey, Brandon L. and Klinginsmith, Nicole A.

Himmelright, Emily; and Spencer, Christopher J.

Buckles, Ellen S. and Rockliffe, Erik A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Michael J. McCarthy, 54; 60 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree child molestation.

Tyler S. Keener, also known as Tyler W. Keener, 34; 18.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 18.75 months of probation, after being found guilty of attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Tony Hazel

Nathaniel D. Brant, 48; $218,000 in restitution, 50 months in prison, after being found guilty of 11 counts of first-degree theft.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Justin L. Long, 32; $8,300.69 in restitution, 50 months of probation, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Ashley N. Garrity, 31; 183 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Jacob D. McCampbell, 21; four months in jail with credit given for 55 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Robert A. Fletcher, also known as Robert A. Burks, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief with a deadly weapon.

David M. Humphrey, 32; $50 in restitution, 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Dantrell M. Walton, 40; 42 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Manuel Cabrera Jr., 34; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Donald W. P. Woods, 33; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Melissa A. Miller, 34; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christopher J. Nelson, 24; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Colton H. McCord, 22; four days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Michael K. Mendenhall, 28; $250 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Anthony R. Hruza, 37; $250 fine, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Eric L. Hattison, 50; nine days in jail, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Harley R. Doney, 23; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Marcos O. Barrera Arreola, 31; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Hannah L. Arthur, 22; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sidney R. Barber, 37; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kelli C. Daschbach, 36; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Zaven H. Capehart, 23; one day in jail converted to 12 hours of community service 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Walter P. Bigelow, 61; one day in jail, false swearing.

Russell D. Dahlen, 52; 46 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Gabriel C. Gossman, 41; 16 days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree reckless burning.

Floyd V. Horrocks, Jr., 51; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of criminal mischief.

Blaine M. Shippy, 63; 70 days in jail, 12 months of probation, protection order violation.

Christopher M. Goodwin, 45; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to one day of work crew, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Carol F. Bay, 63; 15 days in jail, reckless driving.

Carmen L. Flemming, 54; 60 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Tina M. Anderson, 51; 90 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.