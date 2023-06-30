Fireworks remain illegal in most of Spokane County

This fireworks stand, selling the standard non-aerial fireworks for the holiday, is in the parking lot of Rosauers in Nine Mile, just over the county line in Stevens County, Friday, June 30, 2017. The stand is an annual fundraiser for the Lakeside High School football team. But it is illegal to bring them back into Spokane County, which has made all fireworks, of any kind, illegal. Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW (JESSE TINSLEY)

By Ignacio Cowles The Spokesman-Review

Spokane-area fire leaders are back with an annual reminder: Fireworks are against the law and could get you a hefty fine.

All consumer fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal in the City of Spokane, Spokane Valley, Millwood, Liberty Lake, Cheney and unincorporated parts of Spokane County. Kootenai County has a similar ban for all fireworks that leave the ground, with only those marked “safe and sane” being legal. Airway Heights, Deer Park,

Medical Lake and some other locations in the Inland Northwest do not have a complete ban in place, but have specific rules on the timing and location of the purchase and us

e of fireworks around July 4. They can be found under each city’s municipal code Spokane’s ban has been in place for 31 years and has been effective in reducing the number of fires during the area’s hot and dry summers. The numbers went from more than 100 fires sparked by fireworks prior to the ban‘s introduction to now less than five, with a notable reduction in fireworks-related injuries, according to a joint news release from area firefighting agencies. Setting off fireworks is a class 1 civil infraction, with a minimum of $536 in fines and the possibility of reckless burning charges, as well as footing the bill for the Fire Department’s response

.