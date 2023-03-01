First Friday is 5-8 p.m. March 3, unless otherwise noted.

Clay Connection – Featuring works by resident artists. 714 E. Sprague Ave. (509) 747-6171.

Craftsman Cellars – “A Closer Look” exhibition features photography by Ken Glastre. 1194 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 413-2434.

District Bar – Unique line drawings by Nathan S. 916 W. 1st Ave. (509) 244-3279.

Express Employment Professionals – “Workers, Their Equipment and Landscapes” exhibition features works by watercolor artist, Mark Bessermin. 331 W. Main Ave. (509) 747-6011.

Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center – Group exhibition featuring artworks of faculty from Gonzaga University, Eastern Washington University, Whitworth University, Spokane Falls Community College and North Idaho College. 4:30-7 p.m. 125 S. Stevens St.

Helix Tasting Room – Abstract paintings with images of nature, rocks, water and leaves by Deb Sheldon. 4-6 p.m. 824 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 242-3190.

Let’s Talk Nails – “Energy” exhibition is a mixed media series by Stephanie Sauvé Bogue. 5-7 p.m. 525 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 385-9159.

Liberty Gallery – “Inner Vision” exhibition features acrylic fluid art by Jesse Re. 5-9 p.m. 203 N. Washington St. (509) 327-6920.

Marmot Art Space – A wide range of mediums and mixed media by a variety of artists. 1202 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 270-5804.

New Moon Art Gallery – “A Way” exhibition features paintings by Piper Swaney. 1326 E. Sprague Ave. (509) 413-9101.

Saranac Art Project – Featuring two exhibits, “Seen and Unseen” by Dan McCann and “Penumbra” by Dustin M. Regul. 25 W. Main Ave. (509) 954-5458.

Soulful Soups and Spirits – Portraits and surrealism artwork incorporating nature by Star Belina Ryan. 6-8 p.m. 117 N. Howard St. (509) 459-1190.

Symons Building – Live watercolor show by Rebecca Anderson. 5-7 p.m. 7 S. Howard St. (509) 927-7783.

Trackside Studio Ceramic Art Gallery – Atmospheric fired sculpture and pottery by Chris Kelsey. 115 S. Adams St. (509) 863-9904.

William Grant Gallery and Painting – Portraits and landscapes by Stan Miller. 1188 W. Summit Parkway.