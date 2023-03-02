Knife, handgun, black masks found at Kohberger’s Pennsylvania home

Knives, a handgun and multiple articles of black clothing, including a mask, were seized from Bryan Kohberger’s Pennsylvania home, according to search warrant returns released Thursday morning.

Kohberger, 28, is charged with killing four University of Idaho students this fall while he was a Washington State University graduate student.

Roommates Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home on Nov. 13 along with Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin.

Two other roommates were home at the time of the attacks but uninjured.

After months of investigation, Kohberger was arrested in late December at his parent’s home in Albrightsville, Penn. Police found a Ka-Bar knife sheath at the scene of the attacks. Investigators believe DNA found on the button of the sheath matches Kohberger. Investigators did not disclose if they had found the knife before a local judge issued a gag order, barring them from discussing case details.

The search warrants of the home and Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra were sealed for 60 days following filing, which ended Thursday.

FBI agents took dozens of items from the home including a knife, a Glock 22, and Kohberger’s laptop.

Some items listed are specific like “Smith and Wesson Pocket Knife” or “Taylor Cutlery knife with leather sheath” while others are vague like “documents” or “cell phone.”

A slew of black or dark-colored items were seized including black gloves, a hat and mask.

One of the surviving roommates described seeing a masked man, clad in all black leaving the house on the night of the attack, according to court documents.

Other notable items collected from the house include “‘a man’s world’ drawing,” medical documents, Washington State University documents, court documents and a note from Kohberger to his dad.

Investigators also searched Kohberger’s Hyundai Elantra. There they found tire irons, a shovel, goggles, multiple zip-close plastic bags , gloves, receipts, boots and gloves, according to a search warrant return.

Investigators also collected parts of the car like seat cushions and headrests.

Kohberger remains in the Latah County Jail. His next court hearing is set for June.