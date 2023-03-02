Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Zayne J. Richardson and Haley R. Whitaker, both of Spokane.

Anthony M. A. Mendez and Lizzette M. Borboa, both of Spokane.

Brandon J. Burrow and Jennifer L. Olsen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Howard C. Mahan v. Touchmark LLC, et al., wrongful death.

Garret J. Norman v. Lura Usher, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Ellen Spease Trimble v. Jane Doe, restitution of premises.

Earnest Finnie, Sr. v. Allstate Insurance and Casualty Company, civil/criminal fraud complaint for mispresent of policy revision/civil rights/bad faith/breach of contract/elder abuse.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Budik, Joshua D. and Miryam

Crawford, Helen and French, Rachel

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Ravan D. Lane, 46; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Jazmine R. Lane, 30; 18 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Michael P. Sherwood, 38; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Cody Hatfield, 36; $595 fine, four days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Robert D. Lindor, 48; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Timothy M. Murphy, 33; 22 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nicholas R. Pillar, 33; 12 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Travis M. Smith, 40; 10 days in jail, no valid operating license without identification.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Javin K. K. Vegas, 21; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Allie S. Pilarski, 28; one day in jail, 16 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher L. Riddle, 21; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated under the age of 21.

Robert L. Talley, 53; $990.50 fine, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, second-degree driving with a suspended license, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of unattended property.

Jaylen A. Vega, 22; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ricardo Sanchez-Onofre, 41; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

David N. Pratt, 59; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Benjamin V. Valdez, 47; $2,095.50 fine, three days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jesse C. Riendeau, 30; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

David V. Villalobos, 70; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Katrena M. P. Pirtle, 27; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, second-degree criminal assistance.

Steven D. Worrell, 25; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, third-degree theft.

Rylee M. Thompson, 22; $300 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Osayamen T. Vosper-Woghiren, 33; two days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest.

Ethan W. Mendy, 19; 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, harassment.

Shane N. Sanders, 30; seven days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Raelynn A. Johnson, 47; $1,670.50 fine, 64 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brett A. McDonald, 30; 24 months of probation, two counts of second-degree animal cruelty.

Kyler J. Roullier, 20; 36 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Taylor C. Watson, 23; 16 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft.