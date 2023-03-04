Vehicle in Cheney Starbucks drive-through struck by bullet, police say

A vehicle in a Starbucks drive-thru was shot Saturday morning in Cheney, according to the Cheney Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. in the Starbucks parking lot, 2816 First St., the police department’s Facebook page stated. Cheney and Eastern Washington University police arrived and determined there were no injuries. Cheney police officers confirmed a bullet struck the occupied vehicle, the post said.

No suspect information or leads were provided by people at the scene. Cheney police is asking witnesses who saw or heard anything to contact police at (509) 535-9233 and reference case No. 1-23-000167.