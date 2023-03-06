Washington State women ranked No. 22 in Monday’s Associated Press top 25
March 6, 2023 Updated Mon., March 6, 2023 at 2:45 p.m.
PULLMAN – Washington State proved it belonged with the country’s best teams, beating three AP top 25 opponents in four days to win its first Pac-12 tournament championship.
Now it has the ranking to match.
The Cougars (23-10) made their season debut at No. 22 in Monday’s AP top 25 poll. That mark is the best in program history and the first time since the Cougars spent one week at No. 25 during the 2020-21 season.
WSU opened their tournament run beating California, followed by a stunning upset of Utah – the highest ranked team the Cougars have defeated. The Utes fell from third to eighth in Monday’s poll.
WSU also beat 20th-ranked Colorado and 19th-ranked UCLA. The Buffaloes remained in their position Monday and the Bruins jumped to No. 17 after beating Stanford in the Pac-12 semifinals.
Gonzaga (27-3) fell one spot to 16th. The Zags did not play last week and cruised past Brigham Young in the West Coast Conference semifinals on Monday.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.