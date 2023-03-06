Washington State women ranked No. 22 in Monday’s Associated Press top 25

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Washington State proved it belonged with the country’s best teams, beating three AP top 25 opponents in four days to win its first Pac-12 tournament championship.

Now it has the ranking to match.

The Cougars (23-10) made their season debut at No. 22 in Monday’s AP top 25 poll. That mark is the best in program history and the first time since the Cougars spent one week at No. 25 during the 2020-21 season.

WSU opened their tournament run beating California, followed by a stunning upset of Utah – the highest ranked team the Cougars have defeated. The Utes fell from third to eighth in Monday’s poll.

WSU also beat 20th-ranked Colorado and 19th-ranked UCLA. The Buffaloes remained in their position Monday and the Bruins jumped to No. 17 after beating Stanford in the Pac-12 semifinals.

Gonzaga (27-3) fell one spot to 16th. The Zags did not play last week and cruised past Brigham Young in the West Coast Conference semifinals on Monday.