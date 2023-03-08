Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for March 9

Tip of the week

Since March is the month of new bug growth and hatchings, anglers do well by slowly trolling flies or just fishing them under an indicator. If you are not much of a fly fisherman, you can use standard spinning gear with fly patterns and still catch fish. With damselfly larvae being one of the most prevalent in lakes this time of year, the Mack’s Lure Smile Blade Fly in dark colors works well.

Heads up

Idaho’s Learn-to-Hunt-and-Fish day camps at Farragut State Park offer the chance to get hunter education certified and learn many of the hunting and fishing basics from the pros. There will be two Learn-to-Hunt-and-Fish day camps offered this summer. Dates and links to register are listed below:

June 13-16: https://register-ed.com/events/view/195028

August 8-11: https://register-ed.com/events/view/195031

The cost for the class is $9.75 for four days of personalized instruction and mentoring from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Contact the Panhandle Regional Office at (208) 769-1414 and ask for Hunter Education Coordinator, Wendy Koons, if you have questions.

The winter-only lakes in Washington, including Williams Lake in Stevens County, Fourth of July Lake in Lincoln County, and Spokane County’s Hog Canyon all close at the end of March.

Washington fishing and hunting licenses expire on March 31. Idaho licenses for 2023 are already necessary.

The Inland Northwest Wildlife Council’s Big Horn Show runs March 16-19 at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center.

WDFW urges new, prospective hunters to complete hunter education now before youth turkey hunting season opens on April 1 and the general spring turkey season opens on April 15. To an upcoming course near you, visit the WDFW hunter education website.

Overheard

A lake is said to “turn over” in the springtime, and this often occurs in March. The deeper waters that were cold will heat up as the sun hits the mud and rocky bottom. The surface will remain cold with the long nights and big daytime to nighttime temperature swings. Cold winds will churn the topwater and, as the bottom of the lake warms, the water will create movement upward while the colder water on top sinks. When a lake does this, it increases oxygen and mixes up the water. Fish will become more active and soon begin aggressively feeding.

For many years March 1 has been the unofficial start of the trout fishing season in Central Washington, but in recent years most of these lakes were still covered with ice. The popular Quincy Trout Derby on Burke Lake was postponed, and this year isn’t scheduled to take place until March 24th. Moses Lake, however, is mostly ice free. There is open water off the I-90 Bridge, and soon anglers will be fishing for perch on this part of the lake.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife District 5 biologist, Michael Schmuck says creel samples were taken at both Martha and Burke lakes on the March 1 opener in the Columbia Basin. Quincy Lake was still frozen and only a handful of ice anglers were out. Burke Lake had open water near the west launch and anglers averaged 2.2 fish per trip. With approximately 76% of the catch composed of yearling fish 11-13 inches while the remaining 24% were carryovers that ranged from 17-20 inches. Only six trout were checked at Martha Lake, but all were 15-16 inches.