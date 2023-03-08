Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew G. George and Lelarose C. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Tyler W. McLane and Melissa M. Barcellos, both of Spokane.

Anthony L. Pereira and Brandy L. Hixson, both of Hayden.

Jeremiah T. Janson and Jacy T. Martinez, both of Spokane Valley.

Richard L. Vannorman and Courtney B. Heiser, both of Chattaroy.

Brandon T. Monday and Renee E. Titus, both of Spokane.

John V. Conrad and Jessica R. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Steven W. Friend and Diane M. Long, both of Latah.

Caleb V. P. Gooding and Viola B. Rosin, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

West Prairie Village MHP LLV v. Aubrey H. Smithpeter, restitution of premises.

Horizon Credit Union v. Kelsie N. Fricke, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Austin Hains, money claimed owed.

Kelly Brown v. Jade Alvarez, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Nguyen, Ven K. and Ta, Andrew

Smith, Dustin J. ad Mitchell, Kristin J.

Schwarzer, Matthew J. and Jennifer L.

Fletcher, Armond A. N. and Yarborough, Tina L.

Al Swaider, Abdullah A. and Busahail, Zahraa A.

Moore, Chandra L. and James

Labarre, Susan M. and Forrest M.

Messick, Sheila and Matthew

Stimpson, Jack and Samantha M.

Oberholzer, Elmarie and Van Tonder, Johanes

Ward, Tracy A. and Edward N.

Johnston, Cassidy and Teo, Kevin

Hunnel, Nicole S. and Jayson B.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jerry T. Parsons, 31; $12,558.07 in restitution, 36.75 months in a prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, residential burglary, third-degree assault, attempt to elude a police vehicle, three counts of second-degree theft, two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling and three counts of second-degree identity theft.

Duncan P. Mead, 27; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Ashley C. G. Anderson, also known as Ashley C. G. Wager, 31; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessey

Jimmy Wonne, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Terrell O. Dike, 40; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgery on certificate of title.

Patrick W. Ford, 41; $678.30 in restitution, nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Laloni N. Merritt, 30; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jacob C. Bocook, 28; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to forgery.

Brandon Dozier, 25; $2,331 in restitution, six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Jeramey R. Dehut, also known as Jeramey T. Dehut, 40; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Cody T. Spolar, 29; $1,048 in restitution, nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Andrew T. Ledbetter, 26; $500 in restitution, 60 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and first-degree theft.

Christopher Musemeza, 35; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Ian J. Freir, 37; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Teresa R. Gilbert, 51; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Kathy R. Huber, 59; three days in jail converted to five days of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dakota R. Arbuckle, 26; 21 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

James A. Herring-Gates, 36; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Dennis M. Rwara, $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.

Daniel A. Stepp, Jr., 18; 15 days in jail converted to 120 hours of community service, criminal mischief.

Megan L. Vetsch, 31; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Andrew Williams, 19; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting of domestic violence.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Achan W. Akon, 24; one day in jail, 16 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Matthew E. Roberts, 38; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Oray T. Fifer, 26; two days in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Christian R. Schwartz, 36; 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Bridget M. Stapleton, 27; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Justin T. Washington, 35; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Allie S. Pilarski, 28; 180 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Michael P. Powers, 51; 15 days in jail, protection order violation.

George B. Stumph, 73; 120 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, protection order violation, attempt to violate protection order and stalking.

Jaykeita A. J. Grant, 24; 26 days in jail, 120 hours of community service, violation of order.