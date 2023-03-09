Amy Grant has bounced back from her bike injury and returns with an ‘Evening With’ concert

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

It is hard to believe that it’s been nearly a half-century since the release of Amy Grant’s eponymous album. The pop singer’s debut was released in 1977.

“Time flies,” Grant said. “I can’t believe how much time has passed since that first album was released.”

Grant has recorded 15 studio albums, not counting Christmas releases. There is a treasure trove of material the six-time Grammy winner can draw from, so Grant is on “An Evening With” tour, which makes a stop Wednesday at the Fox.

Grant deserves such a concert thanks to her tremendous success. Grant has six Top 40 chart toppers, 10 Top 40 singles and 17 songs that landed on Top 40 Adult Contemporary charts.

“I’ve been very fortunate throughout my career,” Grant said by phone from Nashville. “I’ve worked with so many incredibly talented people and so much gone right for me.”

Grant is one of the most successful recording artists to cross over from contemporary Christian to pop. Her breakthrough album “Heart in Motion,” which was released in 1991, went five times platinum thanks to such hits as “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That’s What Love is For.”

“I think those love songs are more resonant now than ever since after all we’ve been through I think that love is what it really is all about for everyone,” Grant said. “Everything else is attached to control, disappointment and ego. How many times do we have to relearn this lesson that it’s all about love. Another big lesson is learning that there is no perfect thing. When we were young, we all looked for that perfect relationship.”

No relationship is perfect but Grant’s union with country star Vince Gill has been enduring. Gill and Grant will celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary this weekend, just before her gig at the Fox.

“Vince and I have our ups and downs like every couple, but it’s worked out so well for us,” Grant said. “Vince has had such a wonderful effect on me. Vince is so talented and he’s wonderful to be around. The silver lining to the pandemic was that it was the most time I’ve ever spent with Vince.”

Grant and Gill collaborated in 2022 for a holiday album, “Christmas Traditions,” released in November. It makes sense that the couple would work on a collection of holiday favorites since their annual Christmas residency at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium is a Music City tradition. Grant has recorded six Christmas albums.

“I’ve always loved Christmas,” Grant said. “That’s obvious considering how many Christmas albums I’ve released. It’s a wonderful time of the year.”

But so is spring, and Grant is focusing on her tour and glad to be back on the road. Grant is making up for lost time since she had to postpone dates, including her show at the Fox, due to a bicycle accident she suffered in Nashville last July.

Grant was briefly hospitalized when she fell from her bike, suffering cuts and abrasions. Grant is a passionate cyclist, who clears her head while tooling around on her hybrid bike.

“I used to do 30 miles before I performed but I’m not going as far as I used to,” Grant said. “I love pedaling around Washington. I remember how much I enjoyed riding around the Columbia River. It helps me get into the right frame of mind before I perform.”

Gill, 65, will hit the road with the Eagles while Grant is on tour. It’s such a great situation for Gill, who enjoys performing with the iconic group. It makes up for Gill passing on an offer to play with Dire Straits a generation ago

Gill made the right move since he sold more than 20 million albums and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. The following year he was invited to join the Eagles.

“I never even thought about Vince turning down the Mark Knopfler gig with Dire Straits, but it’s beautiful how it worked out with the Eagles,” Grant said. “The offer came around at the right time. He was 60 and his records weren’t getting a lot of traction, so it put some wind into his sails to join the Eagles.”

Simultaneous tours are working for the empty nesters. “It’s true since we have a big house with nobody in it,” Grant said. “It’s good to be on tour. I grieved when it was time for my kids to move out. I stretched that period for as long as I could.”

With an enduring career, a happy marriage and well-adjusted children, it appears Grant has it all. “Life has its share of twists and turns, but it’s been a wonderful experience for me,” Grant said. “And there is still more to experience. I’m blessed.”