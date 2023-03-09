Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher E. Powell and Crista M. McCollough, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Jordan, of Spokane Valley, and Adrienne S. Thommes, of Spokane.

Joshua D. Denenny and Marissa L. Czapla, both of Spokane.

Brett A. Oliveri and Jennifer A. Ranney, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

US Bank National Association v. Sharon L. Mason, money claimed owed.

Washington Trust Bank v. Deep Lake Outsourcing LLC, C6-Zero Holdings LLC, complaint.

Donna Goodwin v. City of Spokane and Dale Harvey, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Landkammer, William E. and Ivy L.

Adeniran, Derek and Sarah

Hovde, Gerald and Karen

Ingraham, Sharon L. and George L.

Hotrum, Amanda E. and Ken L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jonathan P. Perea, 24; 52 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Christopher A. Rowe, 23; 51 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Brandon R. Anderson, 34; 10 months in jail with credit given for 202 days served, after pleading guilty to attempted to elude a police vehicle.

Nicholas D. Whitney, 42; 253 days in jail with credit given for 253 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Connor Sticka, 29; 4.5 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted to first-degree theft and attempted second-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessey

Michael J. Blodgett, 67; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Michele K. Bennett, Spokane; debts of $85,260.

Joshua and Emily R. Wilson, Veradale; debts of $101,516.

Colette Y. Chenault, Deer Park; debts of $261,703.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

David Alik, 22; 19 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

McKennon Andrews, 24; nine days in jail, theft.

Anthony K. Baker, 35; four days in jail, theft.

Demetrius J. W. Brice, 39; six days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Jamey C. Burdick, 40; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Owen T. Busch, 22; 21 days in jail, theft.

Ryan L. Collins, 40; eight days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

William E. Crist Jr., 24; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Clay A. Sanford, 32; 60 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft and sitting/lying on a sidewalk zone.

Keena M. Scrivner, 37; five days in jail, theft.