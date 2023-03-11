Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bradley D. Haubert and Valerie M. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob D. Burger and Lauran C. Davison, both of Spokane.

Fernando D. Martinez and Taylor C. Stromberger, both of Spokane.

Giuliano M. Dinaro, of Spokane Valley, and Celine M. Gilchrist, of Post Falls.

Eric A. Lewis and Keytra T. Wickenhauser, both of Spokane.

David L. Schwahn and Darlene M. Gaunt, both of Spokane.

Milton P. Carvell and Rhonda G. Hall, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Kenneth J. Adams v. Michael York, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Triannah M. Dennis, restitution of premises.

Goodale and Barbieri Company v. Kandis Hill, restitution of premises.

Ron Cal Homes LLC v. Kathleen A. Jackson, restitution of premises.

Easy Acres Community LLC v. Kathleen A. Jackson, restitution of premises.

Heather Muder v. Linda Darrow, seeking quiet title.

Guenther Property Management For Kirillov v. Christopher Davidson, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Kaytra Hanes, restitution of premises.

James M. McGuire v. William P. Stroyan, seeking quiet title.

Scott Johnson v. Construction Specialists LLC, complaint for damages.

Jakki L. Profitt v. Walmart, complaint.

Ticor Title v. Richard K. and Virginia Saunders and Richard S. and Jami Hawkins, complaint for interpleader.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sylvia, Aaron R. and Watson, Sarah

Kienel, Alana M. and Robert W., II

Davisson, Brandon R. and Kimberly A.

Marquez, Lance R. and Darlow, Nicole

Hayes, Sean D. and DeAngelis, Lacy A.

Morey, Alyssa and Robert

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Oscar J. Flores, III, 30; 51 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of harassment.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Dalton L. Woodbridge, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Andrew J. Velez, 28; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Jared M. Perez, 36; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Dennis R. Bauch, 64; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Miranda M. Zitting, 39; $919.98 in restitution, five months in jail with credit given for 70 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Deven R. Rohus, 23; 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessey

Ivan D. Liles, also known as Ivan D. Leal, 23; 12 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.

Brittany M. Robinson, 28; 71 days in jail with credit given for 71 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.