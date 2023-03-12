Live updates: Gonzaga men earn No. 3 seed in West Region; WSU picks up No. 5 seed in women’s bracket, GU at No. 9

From staff reports

Women’s bracket

Greenville Regional 2

Washington State is the No. 5 seed in the region after winning the Pac-12 Tournament title. They will face No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast (32-3) in the first round on Saturday in Villanova, Pennsylvania, looking for their program’s first win in the NCAA Tournament.

It is the Cougars’ highest seed in the NCAA’s and will be their fourth appearance. If they win, they’ll play the winner of host Villanova and Cleveland State.

Indiana, the Big Ten regular-season champion is the top seed in the region that also feature’s No. 2 seed Utah, the Pac-12 runner-ups.

#WSU receives a 5 seed and will face 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday in Villanova, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/oyEeYDgoUF — Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) March 13, 2023

Seattle Regional 4

Gonzaga is the No. 9 seed in the Seattle Regional, leaving open the possibility to get closer to home the further they go in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs open against No. 8 seed Ole Miss on Friday, with the winner likely advancing to face Pac-12 regular season champion Stanford, the region’s top seed.

The Cardinal beat the Bulldogs earlier in the season.

Catlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will be the No. 2 seed in the region.

Cheers from the ⁦@ZagWBB⁩ players as they learn they’ll be a 9 seed facing Ole Miss on Friday at Stanford. ⁦@SpokesmanSports⁩ pic.twitter.com/5Lq1S4wUYR — Jim Allen (@srjimallen) March 13, 2023

Seattle Regional 3

ACC Tournament champion Virginia Tech is the region’s one seed and will play the winner of USC and South Dakota State.

Tennessee, which Gonzaga beat early in the season, picked up a No. 4 seed. The region also features No. 3 seed Ohio State and No. 2 seed Connecticut.

Greenville Regional 1

South Carolina received the tournament’s top overall seed, after going undefeated in the regular season.

UCLA, which lost to Washington State in the Pac-12 Tournament championship, will be the No. 4 seed and opens against Big Sky champion Sacramento State.

WCC Tournament champion Portland earned a No. 12 seed and faces Oklahoma.

Men’s bracket

West Region

Gonzaga will be the No. 3 seed in the West, pairing them in the same quadrant as Saint Mary’s and defending champion Kansas.

The Bulldogs will open against Grand Canyon (24-11) on Friday at 4:35 p.m. in Denver. The game will be broadcast on TruTV. The winner advances to play No. 6 Texas Christian or the winner of a play-in between Arizona State and Nevada.

Defending champion Kansas earned the top seed in the West Region, with coach Bill Self returning from the hospital to coach the team.

Co-WCC regular-season champion Saint Mary’s are the No. 5 seed and will play No. 12 Virginia Commonwealth.

Pac-12 regular-season champion UCLA earned the No. 2 seed and Boise State (loaded with Spokane connections) will be the No. 10.

Arkansas, which knocked out Gonzaga in last year’s Sweet 16, is the eight seed.

Could be an Elite Eight meeting between #Gonzaga and #UCLA in Las Vegas. Bulldogs could also face #BSU with former asst. Leon Rice and Spokane native Tyson Degenhart. pic.twitter.com/Ir2fq2LvdV — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 12, 2023

The West Region is set 🏀



The No. 1 seed is @KUHoops. pic.twitter.com/ypudCoxuzT — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 12, 2023

East Region

Purdue earned the top seed in the East, about an hour after winning the Big Ten Tournament.

Kentucky, which Gonzaga beat at the Spokane Arena, will be the No. 6 seed and play Providence. Tennessee, an exhibition winner over the Zags, are the No. 4.

Big Sky Tournament champion Montana State is the No. 14 seed and play third-seeded Kansas State.

The East Region is set 🏀



The No. 1 seed is @BoilerBall. pic.twitter.com/J31TCnxfbc — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 12, 2023

Midwest Region

Houston earned the top seed in the Midwest Region, which is full of Gonzaga’s nonconference opponents.

Fourth-seeded Indiana will take on No. 13 seed Kent State, which Gonzaga narrowly beat at home in December. Another team the Zags beat, Xavier earned the region’s three seed and will take on No. 14 Kennesaw State.

Texas will be the second seed and open against Colgate. The Longhorns rolled GU in November and recently won the Big 12 Tournament.

The Midwest Region is set 🏀



The No. 1 seed is @UHCougarMBK. pic.twitter.com/mxOmZwTYyS — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 12, 2023

South Region

Alabama earned the top seed in the NCAA Tournament – a team Gonzaga beat earlier in the season – and will play its first game in Birmingham, Alabama.

Former Washington State coach Tony Bennett and Virginia will be the No. 4 seed in the region and open against No. 13 Furman.

Baylor earned the No. 3 seed and former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd and Arizona will be the No. 2.

The South Region is set 🏀



The overall No. 1 seed is @AlabamaMBB. pic.twitter.com/J3rpAxvHo8 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 12, 2023

