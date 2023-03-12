Spokane loses shootout at Everett 5-4

From staff reports

EVERETT – The Spokane Chiefs’ lack of offense seemingly lulled Everett to sleep Sunday night.

Spokane failed to capitalize, however, and went scoreless in the shootout of a 5-4 loss to the Silvertips in a Western Hockey League game.

The Chiefs’ Chase Bertholet and Tommaso De Luca scored goals 18 seconds apart in the final minute of the third period to stun Everett and send the game to overtime tied 4-4.

Everett dominated the opening period and led 3-0, but the Chiefs’ Cade Hayes and Jake Gudelj scored in the first 31/2 minutes of the second period.

Spokane was outshot 43-23 through the first three periods but did outshoot the Silvertips 6-2 in overtime.

Dawson Cowan made 41 saves for the Chiefs.