Mon., March 13, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring training
10:10 a.m.: Washington vs. N.Y. Mets MLB
1:05 p.m.: L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland MLB
6:05 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. Kansas City MLB
Baseball, World Baseball Classic
4 p.m.: Israel vs. Dominican Republic FS1
7 p.m.: Great Britain vs. Mexico FS1
Basketball, college men’s, tournaments
3:40 p.m.: NCAA: SE Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-CC truTV
4 p.m.: NIT: Hofstra at Rutgers ESPNU
4 p.m.: NIT: Toldeo at Michigan ESPN2
6 p.m.: NIT: Villanova at Liberty ESPN2
6 p.m.: NIT: Yale at Vanderbilt ESPNU
6:10 p.m.: NCAA: Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State truTV
6:30 p.m.: NIT: Bradley at Wisconsin ESPN
8 p.m.: NIT: Eastern Washington at Washington State ESPNU
8 p.m.: NIT: Seton Hall at Colorado ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Denver at Toronto NBA
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Phoenix NBA
7 p.m.: New York at Portland Root
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Rangers ESPN
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s, tournaments
3:30 p.m.: NCAA: SE Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-CC 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: NCAA: Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State 1080-AM / 92.5-FM
7:30 p.m.: NIT: Eastern Washington at Washington State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
