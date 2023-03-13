The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring training

10:10 a.m.: Washington vs. N.Y. Mets MLB

1:05 p.m.: L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland MLB

6:05 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. Kansas City MLB

Baseball, World Baseball Classic

4 p.m.: Israel vs. Dominican Republic FS1

7 p.m.: Great Britain vs. Mexico FS1

Basketball, college men’s, tournaments

3:40 p.m.: NCAA: SE Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-CC truTV

4 p.m.: NIT: Hofstra at Rutgers ESPNU

4 p.m.: NIT: Toldeo at Michigan ESPN2

6 p.m.: NIT: Villanova at Liberty ESPN2

6 p.m.: NIT: Yale at Vanderbilt ESPNU

6:10 p.m.: NCAA: Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State truTV

6:30 p.m.: NIT: Bradley at Wisconsin ESPN

8 p.m.: NIT: Eastern Washington at Washington State ESPNU

8 p.m.: NIT: Seton Hall at Colorado ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Denver at Toronto NBA

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Phoenix NBA

7 p.m.: New York at Portland Root

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Rangers ESPN

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s, tournaments

3:30 p.m.: NCAA: SE Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-CC 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: NCAA: Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State 1080-AM / 92.5-FM

7:30 p.m.: NIT: Eastern Washington at Washington State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

