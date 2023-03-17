The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
54°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

March 17, 2023 Updated Fri., March 17, 2023 at 4:02 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing 6:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Practice) … ESPN2

8:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 (Qualifying) … FS16:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Practice) … ESPN2

8:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 (Qualifying) … FS16:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Practice) … ESPN2

8:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 (Qualifying) … FS1

Noon: NASCAR Truck Series: Fr8 208 FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: RAPTOR 250 FS1

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:07 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto … MLB

Baseball, MLB Spring training

10:07 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto … MLBBasketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament

9:10 a.m.: Furman vs. San Diego State CBS

11:40 a.m.: Duke vs. Tennessee CBS

2:15 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Kansas CBS

3:10 p.m.: Princeton vs. Missouri TNT

4:10 p.m.: Auburn vs. Houston TBS

4:45 p.m.: Penn State vs. Texas CBS

5:40 p.m.: Northwestern vs. UCLA TNT

6:40 p.m.: Maryland vs. Alabama TBS

Basketball, college men’s, NIT

9 a.m.: Michigan at Vanderbilt ESPN

Basketball, college men’s, NIT

9 a.m.: Michigan at Vanderbilt ESPN

Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament

8:30 a.m.: Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana ESPN2

10 a.m.: Saint Louis vs. Tennessee ABC

10:30 a.m.: James Madison vs. Ohio State ESPN2

11 a.m.: Miami vs. Oklahoma State ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington State ESPNU

Noon: Vermont vs. Connecticut ABC

12:30 p.m.: Toledo vs. Iowa State ESPN2

1 p.m.: St. John’s vs. North Carolina ESPN

2 p.m.: Cleveland State vs. Villanova ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Alabama vs. Baylor ESPN2

4 p.m.: Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado ESPNN

4:30 p.m.: Drake vs. Louisville ESPN2

6 p.m.: Portland vs. Oklahoma ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Iona vs. Duke ESPN2

7 p.m.: East Carolina vs. Texas ESPN

8:30 p.m.: Sacramento State vs. UCLA ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis NBA

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC

1 p.m.: Champions Tour: Hoag Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Colorado at Detroit NHL

1 p.m.: Edmonton at Seattle Root

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers ABC

7:30 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at San Jose NHL

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City … SWX

Soccer, men’s club

8 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Southampton USA

10:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Chelsea USA

1 p.m.: L.A. FC at Seattle Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1:45 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State … 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Furman vs. San Diego State … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

11:40 a.m.: Duke vs. Tennessee … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3:10 p.m.: Princeton vs. Missouri … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6:40 p.m.: Maryland vs. Alabama … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament

11:30 a.m.: Florida Gulf Coast vs. WSU 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City … 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports

Most read stories