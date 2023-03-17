On the Air
March 17, 2023 Updated Fri., March 17, 2023 at 4:02 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing 6:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Practice) … ESPN2
8:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 (Qualifying) … FS1
Noon: NASCAR Truck Series: Fr8 208 FS1
8:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 (Qualifying) … FS1
Noon: NASCAR Truck Series: Fr8 208 FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: RAPTOR 250 FS1
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:07 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto … MLB
Baseball, MLB Spring training
Baseball, college men's, NCAA Tournament
9:10 a.m.: Furman vs. San Diego State CBS
11:40 a.m.: Duke vs. Tennessee CBS
2:15 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Kansas CBS
3:10 p.m.: Princeton vs. Missouri TNT
4:10 p.m.: Auburn vs. Houston TBS
4:45 p.m.: Penn State vs. Texas CBS
5:40 p.m.: Northwestern vs. UCLA TNT
6:40 p.m.: Maryland vs. Alabama TBS
Basketball, college men’s, NIT
9 a.m.: Michigan at Vanderbilt ESPN
Basketball, college men’s, NIT
9 a.m.: Michigan at Vanderbilt ESPN
Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament
8:30 a.m.: Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana ESPN2
10 a.m.: Saint Louis vs. Tennessee ABC
10:30 a.m.: James Madison vs. Ohio State ESPN2
11 a.m.: Miami vs. Oklahoma State ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington State ESPNU
Noon: Vermont vs. Connecticut ABC
12:30 p.m.: Toledo vs. Iowa State ESPN2
1 p.m.: St. John’s vs. North Carolina ESPN
2 p.m.: Cleveland State vs. Villanova ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Alabama vs. Baylor ESPN2
4 p.m.: Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado ESPNN
4:30 p.m.: Drake vs. Louisville ESPN2
6 p.m.: Portland vs. Oklahoma ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Iona vs. Duke ESPN2
7 p.m.: East Carolina vs. Texas ESPN
8:30 p.m.: Sacramento State vs. UCLA ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis NBA
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC
1 p.m.: Champions Tour: Hoag Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Colorado at Detroit NHL
1 p.m.: Edmonton at Seattle Root
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers ABC
7:30 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at San Jose NHL
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City … SWX
Soccer, men’s club
8 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Southampton USA
10:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Chelsea USA
1 p.m.: L.A. FC at Seattle Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1:45 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State … 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Furman vs. San Diego State … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
11:40 a.m.: Duke vs. Tennessee … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3:10 p.m.: Princeton vs. Missouri … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6:40 p.m.: Maryland vs. Alabama … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament
11:30 a.m.: Florida Gulf Coast vs. WSU 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City … 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
