Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Gavin Wideman drives in three, Mt. Spokane baseball beats University; Cheney boys soccer stays unbeaten

March 21, 2023 Updated Tue., March 21, 2023 at 10:06 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 12, University 9: Gavin Wideman had two hits and three RBIs as the visiting Wildcats (2-2, 1-0) used a 10-run sixth inning to beat the Titans (2-2, 0-1). Logan Spradling led U-Hi with a homer and five RBIs.

Gonzaga Prep 10, Ferris 1: Henry Sandberg and Elias De Leon had two RBIs apiece and the visiting Bullpups (3-1, 1-0) beat the Saxons (1-2, 0-1). Andy Sage struck out six over five innings and allowed one run on two hits for G-Prep.

Cheney 7, Mead 5: Tyler Ashcroft went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (3-0, 1-0) beat the Panthers (1-3, 0-1). Xavier Hattenburg led Mead with three hits and two RBIs.

Lewis and Clark 10, North Central 6: Gabe Daniel had three hits, including a double, and the Tigers (2-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-2, 0-1) at Hart Field.

Central Valley 6, Ridgeline 5: The Bears (1-4, 1-0) edged the visiting Falcons (1-2, 0-1)

Nonleague

Shadle Park 7, Ephrata 0: Beckett Ensminger and Koleson Grote scored two runs apiece and the Highlanders (2-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-3). Andrew Fox struck out seven, allowing no runs and one hit over five innings for Shadle.

West Valley 13, Lakeside 3: Brayden Gentry had two hits and four RBIs and the Eagles (2-2) beat visiting Lakeside (2-1).

Softball

NonleagueFreeman 9, West Valley 4: Kaylee Ripke went 3 for 3 with a two-run home run and struck out 16 in a complete game as the Scotties (2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-3).

Colfax 13, Clarkston 9: Delaney Imler had three hits with an RBI and the Bulldogs (1-0) beat the Bantams (1-1). Brooke Blaydes led Clarkston with two hits and three RBIs.

Othello 10-15, Shadle Park 0-4 : Amarie Guzman threw five scoreless innings and the Huskies (3-0) swept the visiting Highlanders (1-2) in a doubleheader. Courtney Brown homered for Shadle in the second game.

Grangeville 13, Pullman 10: Mattie Thacker went 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs and the visiting Bulldogs (3-0) beat the Greyhounds (0-1). Kinsey Rees went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Pullman.

Boys soccer

NEADeer Park 1, Newport 0: Noah Mayes scored in the 73rd minute and the visiting Stags (1-0, 1-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-2, 0-2).

Riverside 7, Colville 4: Will Swanson and Caden Toner scored three goals apiece and the visiting Rams (1-0, 1-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-2, 0-1). Kaveh Farahmond led Colville with three goals.

Northwest Christian 7, Lakeside 0: Gabriel Roth scored three goals and the visiting Crusaders (1-1, 1-0) beat the Eagles (0-2, 0-1).

Nonleague

Cheney 1, West Valley 0: Nic Alderson scored in the 75th minute and the Blackhawks (5-0) edged the visiting Eagles (2-2). Austin Benson made four saves for Cheney.

Boys tennis

Ridgeline 7, Shadle Park 0: At Ridgeline. No. 1 singles- Tyler Baker (Rid) def. Benson Plaster (SP), 6-3, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Jack Rau/Evan Anderson (Rid) def. Christian Barrera/Chris Ferraro (SP), 6-0, 6-0.

Cheney 7, East Valley 0: At Cheney. No. 1 Singles – Possey (Che) def. VanCleave 6-2, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles – Flanary/Conrad (Che) def. Pritchard/Morales 6-4, 6-2.

West Valley 2, Lakeside 1: At WV. No. 1 singles- Kyle Dillingham (Lak) def. Conner Kunz (WV), 6-3, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Judah Clark/Hunter Napier (WV) def. Isiah Brown/Alex Watson (Lak), 6-0, 6-1.

Girls tennis

Pullman 6, Gonzaga Prep 1: At G-Prep. No. 1 singles- Gwen Heim (Pul) def. Juliet McFarland (GP) 6-0, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Kei Bromley/Lottie Wolf (Pul) def. Aniskah Kienzle/Annie Camp (GP) 6-4, 6-0.

Cheney 4, East Valley 3: At EV. No. 1 singles- Fasai Xiong (EV) def. Valerie Hanes (Che) 6-4, 3-6, 10-2. No. 1 doubles Colleen McKinnon/Angelica Goold (Che) def. Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh/Lexi Robison 6-2, 6-4.

