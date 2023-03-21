Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kyle A. Jaske and Anastasiya A. Mayerchuk, both of Spokane.

Xavier A. L. Grubbs and Crystal G. Waleh, both of Spokane.

Stephen M. Bowers and Brandon L. Christensen, both of Spokane.

John E. Ackerson and Alexis E. True, both of Spokane.

Jerry Liu and Kayla B. Troumbley, both of Spokane.

Crystal L. Morgan and Aubrey M. Weekes, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. Kellogg and Bezawit S. Biru, both of Spokane.

Curtis M. Olsen and Sally I. Madsen, both of Spokane.

Brian C. Bland and Doris R. Tharp, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Sectad Investments LLC v. Steven Thames, restitution of premises.

Rockwood Property Management LLC v. Bea K. Abdushakour, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Daniel L. Nogrady, money claimed owed.

Aaron A. Crary v. Steven M. Allen, Jessika H. Sanders, et al., complaint for breach of contract, fraud and violation of consumer protection act.

Stauffer and Associates, PLLC v. Anastasi, Moore and Martin PLLC, et al., complaint for damages and injunctive relief.

Maria and John Layman v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, complaint for uninsured motorist benefits.

Julie Shane v. Walmart, Inc., et al., complaint for personal injuries in tort.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Zettle, Natalie S. and Jory A. A.

Alberry, Ginger L. and Eric W.

Nowak, Devine R. and Jacob H.

Fitzner, Tiffany M. and William G.

Sibley, Melody D. and Robert A.

Baum, Sandra A. and Edward R.

Pfeiffer, Penny R. and Mathew J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Tayvius A. Samson, 19; 93 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, drive by shooting and eight counts of second-degree assault.

Michael A. L. White, 21; 25 days in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Korod A. Olden, 39; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Gerald E. Munroe, 44; 84 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Doland Rilang, 66 days in jail, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and reckless endangerment.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Randy L. Riley, 37; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Brett A. Partridge, 45; 16 days in jail, 18 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Zachary S. Villareal, 36; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Marilyn S. Stierwalt, 81; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jordan M. Sweere, 35; $990.50 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Deiby S. Bernadez, 22; 49 days in jail, 24 months of probation, no contact order violation, third-degree theft.

Justine A. E. Demar, 28; 24 months of probation, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Danny L. Doolittle, 41; $990.50 fine, five days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Lanette D. Hale, 43; 48 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and displaying a weapon.

Tyler A. Haswell, 30; 53 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.