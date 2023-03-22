Identities of man, woman found dead in Logan Neighborhood released

A man and a woman found dead earlier this month in the Logan Neighborhood in what police called a possible murder-suicide have been identified.

Jennifer Jones, 40, died of blunt force injuries of the head, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled Jones’ death a homicide. The cause and manner of death of 50-year-old James Fisher are pending.

Spokane police officers found the two dead March 7 at a residence on the 2400 block of North Madelia Street while responding to a welfare check at the home.

Police said at the time the deaths may have been the result of a murder-suicide, but a spokesman for the department could not be reached Wednesday for an update on the investigation.