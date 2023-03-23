‘This is hilarious’: Gonzaga fans win Timme Pringles cans at Spokane bars

Drew Timme’s mustache is gaining fame once again.

The Gonzaga basketball standout – and his facial hair – are featured on the side of limited-edition “Pringles March Mustache Collection” cans.

Timme’s play on the court, big personality and mustache have earned him a handful of Name, Image and Likeness, or NIL, deals with companies like Northern Quest Resort & Casino, Beats by Dre and, yes, Pringles, whose mascot famously sports a thick mustache of his own.

Three Spokane bars – Jack and Dan’s, Logan Tavern and Lord Stanley’s – handed out the Timme BBQ Pringles cans Thursday night as the Bulldogs took on the UCLA Bruins in a Sweet 16 matchup in Las Vegas.

At Jack and Dan’s, Gonzaga students Jonny Golubiec and Katie Lewis were two of the lucky winners of the cans. Patrons were given ticket numbers and staff drew the tickets during the first half of the game.

“It was really fun,” said Lewis, a senior and self-described fan of Timme’s mustache. “I was shocked honestly. I never win anything like this.”

Golubiec was conveniently wearing a Timme jersey, the first time he’s worn it.

“So it’s kind of perfect timing,” Golubiec said.

He said he will probably share the Pringles with his roommates.

“This is hilarious, but I also actually appreciate it a lot and I find it cool,” Golubiec said.

Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas and Duke’s Dariq Whitehead are also featured on Pringles’ new cans. The Pringles collection honors each player’s “unique and elite” mustaches and features original, cheddar cheese, BBQ and sour cream and onion Pringles flavors, according to a Kellogg Company news release.

“My mustache has always been part of my identity, and it’s amazing to see the facial fuzz trend catch the attention of one of the most beloved ’stache’d sporting brands, Pringles,” Timme said in the release. “I’m pumped to be featured on these new cans with some of my favorite ’stache’d opponents – game on fellas.”

Until April 4, fans can enter for a chance to win the Pringles March Mustache Collection cans by showing off their real or fake mustache on Instagram using #PringlesMarchMustacheEntry. Visit Pringles.com/MarchMustacheCollection for official rules.