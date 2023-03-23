Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua O. Klein and Amber D. Simons, both of Spokane.

Kenneth M. Countryman and Lakkana Perunawin, both of Colbert.

Margarito M. Reyes and Sonja M. Blankenship, both of Spokane Valley.

Isaac J. Nicholls and Kailee J. Hayek, both of Spokane Valley.

Samuel J. Bray and Iris K. Johnson, both of Chattaroy.

Donald W. Cowles and Theda A. Grinwis, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Gillespie and Lorien L. Aldrich, both of Spokane.

Jake H. Rindlisbacher, of Valley, Wash., and Mandolan M. Farneman, of Chewelah, Wash.

Taeten J. Prettyman and Andrea Seanez, both of Spokane.

Simon C. Mwangi and Peris R. Njeri, both of Spokane.

Travis W. Schmidt and Jennifer R. Adams, both of Spokane.

Daniel V. Gorbenko and Areena N. Solodyankin, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Kimberly Kanehailua and Josiah Bird v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company, Home Depot Inc., et al., complaint for damages and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane v. Jennifer A. Oliver, Bank of America and the Washington State Housing Finance Commission, et al., complaint for abatement of a public nuisance and injunctive relief – drug and chronic nuisance.

Maria Howes v. Raziel Israel, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Buratto, Amberlyn M. and Sean A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessey

Benjamin L. Hill, 30; $475 in restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree attempted identity theft.

Edvin N. Johnson, 34; 155 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Joylyn D. Maze, 48; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to tampering with a witness.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Eric R. Peery, 27; 30 months in a prison-based alternative program, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, four counts of second-degree vehicle prowling and second-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Audley J. Kucklick, 62; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Mitchell R. Mason, 34; 90 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

James T. Murphy, 31; 90 days in jail, urinating or defecating in public.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Abby M. Pearson, 40; eight days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Brandie C. M. Roth, 21; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.