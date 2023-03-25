Mead sprinter Dominick Corley wins 100-meters at Howard Dolphin Invitational

By Keenan Gray For The Spokesman-Review

Mead junior Dominick Corley opened his outdoor season at the Howard Dolphin Invitational with an impressive time of 10.60 seconds in the 100 meters to highlight a full day of track and field at West Valley High School.

Corley’s time ranks second in the state for all classifications behind Seattle Prep’s Will Floyd, who ran 10.56.

“Felt pretty good about my running,” Corley said. “My form stayed strong and I’ve been executing what I’ve been training for the past two years.”

Corley lowered his personal-best time by .57 seconds from his sophomore year to win his opener by one-half second over Riverside’s Shaun Wilson, who ran 11.21 . Ferris’ Isaiah Newman was third in 11.31.

“I never thought I’d be running sub-11 in my life, if I’m being honest,” Corley said. “Just wanted to see what I could do for my opener and see where I’m at. Now just need to build off of that.”

Corley also anchored the Panthers’ 4x100 relay team to victory in 43.23, defeating Rogers’ 44.48 effort.

East Valley’s Logan Hofstee won the girls 3,200. The junior dipped below her personal-best 10:49.78 from the State 2A meet last May to run 10:49.48 to win by 41 seconds.

“I was just trying to PR and see where I was at,” Hofstee said. “I’m excited to see where I’m at in a few weeks when the speed kicks in.”

Other results

Mead’s Charlotte Cullen led a 1-2-3 sweep in the girls 800, finishing first in 2:19.50. Raegan Borg was second in 2:23.27 and Olivia Ferraro third at 2:24.91.

Lewis and Clark’s Charlie Ledwith and Evan Bruce finished first and second, respectively, in the boys 1,600, running 4:27.73 and 4:28.08.

Josie McLaughlin of St. George’s ran 5:19.53 to win the girls 1,600, beating Lakeside’s Sadie Meyring (5:21.73).

University’s Addy McArthur threw two personal-best throws, highlighted by a first-place finish in the girls shot put at 39 feet, 4½ inches and a second-place finish in the discus (111-1½).

Mead’s Evan Berg improved upon his personal-best throw in javelin from last week’s jamboree at Walla Walla with a mark of 175-1 to win the boys competition.

Defending State 1A girls high jump champion Stephanie Chadduck of Freeman won at 5-3. Springdale’s Tomeko Cates, a high jump boys State 1B champion, won at 6-5. Cates also won the boys triple jump with a personal-best 42-10.

Freeman’s Ryan Delcour, runner-up at State 1A boys pole vault last spring, won with a personal-best 13-6. East Valley’s Andrew Strawn finished second to Delcour with a personal-best 13-6.

Colville’s Jordyn True, State 1A runner-up in the girls 100 hurdles, won two events, the 100 hurdles (16.06) and triple jump (35-¼).

Shadle Park’s Liam Newell (41.82) edged Mead’s John Talarico (42.07) in the boys 300 hurdles .

West Valley’s Jayden Barta won the boys long jump by more than 1 foot at 21-3¼.

North Central’s Travis Horn ran 1:58.13 to win the boys 800.