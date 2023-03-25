Prep roundup: Fox Bateman and Emmet Marshall throw back-to-back no-hitters in Colville doubleheader sweep
March 25, 2023 Updated Sat., March 25, 2023 at 10:17 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.
Baseball
NEA
Colville 13-12, Riverside 0-0: Fox Bateman struck out nine in a no-hitter and the Crimson Hawks shut out the visiting Rams in the opener.
Emmet Marshall struck out six and tossed the Crimson Hawks (4-1, 2-0) second no-hitter of the day against the Rams (0-2, 0-2) to complete the sweep.
Freeman 10-5, Lakeside 6-4: Kam Claunch had three RBIs and the Scotties beat the visiting Eagles in the opener. Claunch pitched a complete game and the Scotties (5-1, 2-0) beat the Eagles (2-3, 0-2) to complete the sweep.
Deer Park 13-1, Newport 3-6: Braylon Dean had three hits and the Stags beat the visiting Grizzlies in the opener. The Grizzlies (1-1, 1-1) beat the Stags (4-3, 1-1) in the second game to earn the split.
Nonleague
Othello 9-0, Shadle Park 4-0: Jordan Montemayor had two RBIs and the visiting Huskies beat the Highlanders in the opener. Sonny Salazar had two hits and the Huskies (2-0) beat the Highlanders (2-3) to complete the sweep.
Northeast 2B
Softball
Nonleague
Mt. Spokane 11, Moses Lake 4: Whitney Browning, Jessica Waters and Willow Almquist had three RBIs apiece and the Wildcats (4-1) beat the visiting Mavericks (2-1). Jazlynn Torres led Moses Lake with two hits.
Moses Lake 5, Mead 2: Katelyn Kreite went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Mavericks (2-1) beat the Panthers (3-1). Carolyn Tyson Guess had two hits for Mead.
East Valley 10-19, Colville 7-24: Eleanor Good went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and the Knights beat the visiting Crimson Hawks in the opener.
Morgan Palmer, Navae Kinney and Maddy Sumner had four RBIs apiece and the Crimson Hawks (2-3) beat the Knights (1-3) to earn the split.
Nonleague
Boys soccer
Nonleague
East Valley 1, Lakeside 0: Weston Fracz scored in the 79th minute and the visiting Knights (3-2) beat the Eagles (0-4).
Boys Tennis
Ridgeline 4, Southridge 3: At Mead. No. 1 Singles- Ty Parrish (Sou) def. Tyler Baker (Rid) 6-0, 6-1. No 1. Doubles- Jack Rau/Evan Anderson (Rid) def. Ashwyn Joshi/Calvin Collette 6-2, 6-1
Girls Tennis
Mead 5, Southridge 2: At Mead. No. 1 singles- Lexi Mattox (Mea) def. Courtney Tran (Sou), 6-7 , 6-4. No. 1 doubles-Lizzie Hardy/ Rylee Lupton (Mea) def. Izzie Goates/Camryn Morris (Sou), 6-0, 6-0.
