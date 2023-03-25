Prep roundup: Fox Bateman and Emmet Marshall throw back-to-back no-hitters in Colville doubleheader sweep

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

NEA

Colville 13-12, Riverside 0-0: Fox Bateman struck out nine in a no-hitter and the Crimson Hawks shut out the visiting Rams in the opener.

Emmet Marshall struck out six and tossed the Crimson Hawks (4-1, 2-0) second no-hitter of the day against the Rams (0-2, 0-2) to complete the sweep.

Freeman 10-5, Lakeside 6-4: Kam Claunch had three RBIs and the Scotties beat the visiting Eagles in the opener. Claunch pitched a complete game and the Scotties (5-1, 2-0) beat the Eagles (2-3, 0-2) to complete the sweep.

Deer Park 13-1, Newport 3-6: Braylon Dean had three hits and the Stags beat the visiting Grizzlies in the opener. The Grizzlies (1-1, 1-1) beat the Stags (4-3, 1-1) in the second game to earn the split.

Nonleague

Othello 9-0, Shadle Park 4-0: Jordan Montemayor had two RBIs and the visiting Huskies beat the Highlanders in the opener. Sonny Salazar had two hits and the Huskies (2-0) beat the Highlanders (2-3) to complete the sweep.

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 3-14, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 2-1: Hunter Lindsey had two doubles and the visiting Broncos beat the Crusaders in the opener.

Kaden Van Dyke had two hits, including a double, as the Crusaders (1-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Broncos (2-3, 1-1) to complete the sweep.

Chewelah 21-9, Colfax 2-1: Miles Krausz went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and the Cougars beat the visiting Bulldogs in the opener.

The Cougars (4-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2) to complete the sweep.

Liberty 5-6, Reardan 4-14: Jake Jeske had four hits, including a double, and the visiting Lancers beat the Screaming Eagles in the opener.

Hunter Flaa and Evan Moser had two hits apiece and the Screaming Eagles (1-3, 1-3) beat the Lancers (2-2, 1-1) to earn a split

Northeast 1B

Odessa 30-43, Cusick 1-3: Collin Martin threw a no-hitter and the Tigers beat the visiting Panthers in the opener.

Collin Martin collected five hits as the Tigers (2-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Panthers (0-4, 0-2) to complete the sweep.

Softball

Nonleague

Mt. Spokane 11, Moses Lake 4: Whitney Browning, Jessica Waters and Willow Almquist had three RBIs apiece and the Wildcats (4-1) beat the visiting Mavericks (2-1). Jazlynn Torres led Moses Lake with two hits.

Moses Lake 5, Mead 2: Katelyn Kreite went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Mavericks (2-1) beat the Panthers (3-1). Carolyn Tyson Guess had two hits for Mead.

East Valley 10-19, Colville 7-24: Eleanor Good went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and the Knights beat the visiting Crimson Hawks in the opener.

Morgan Palmer, Navae Kinney and Maddy Sumner had four RBIs apiece and the Crimson Hawks (2-3) beat the Knights (1-3) to earn the split.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 19-15, Reardan 0-4: Jordyn Jeske threw a perfect game and the visiting Lancers beat the Screaming Eagles in the opener.

Jordyn Jeske went 3 for 4 with six RBIs as the visiting Lancers (4-0, 2-0) beat the Screaming Eagles (0-4, 0-4) to complete the sweep.

Northwest Christian 15-11, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 5-5: The Crusaders beat the visiting Broncos in the opener

The Crusaders (2-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Broncos (1-5, 0-2) to complete the sweep.

Nonleague

Davenport 27-29, Manson 15-10: The visiting Gorillas beat the Trojans in the opener.

The visiting Gorillas (2-0) beat the Trojans (0-2) to complete the sweep.

Boys soccer

Nonleague

East Valley 1, Lakeside 0: Weston Fracz scored in the 79th minute and the visiting Knights (3-2) beat the Eagles (0-4).

Shadle Park 1, Northwest Christian 0: The visiting Highlanders (2-3) beat the Crusaders (1-3).

West Valley 3, University 0: The visiting Eagles (4-2) beat the Titans (1-5). Details were unavailable.

Quincy 12, Medical Lake 0: The visiting Jackrabbits (5-1) beat the Cardinals (1-5)

Tonasket 7, Colville 0: The Tigers (1-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-3). Details were unavailable.

Boys Tennis





Ridgeline 4, Southridge 3: At Mead. No. 1 Singles- Ty Parrish (Sou) def. Tyler Baker (Rid) 6-0, 6-1. No 1. Doubles- Jack Rau/Evan Anderson (Rid) def. Ashwyn Joshi/Calvin Collette 6-2, 6-1

Girls Tennis

Mead 5, Southridge 2: At Mead. No. 1 singles- Lexi Mattox (Mea) def. Courtney Tran (Sou), 6-7 , 6-4. No. 1 doubles-Lizzie Hardy/ Rylee Lupton (Mea) def. Izzie Goates/Camryn Morris (Sou), 6-0, 6-0.