Tue., March 28, 2023
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, high school boys
4:30 p.m.: The Throne National Championship FS1
6 p.m.: The Throne National Championship FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix ESPN
7 p.m.: Sacramento at Portland Root
Basketball, NBA G League
11 a.m.: Cleveland at Maine ESPN2
1 p.m.: Rio Grande Valley at South Bay ESPN2
Golf
10:30 a.m.: Augusta National Women’s Amateur Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Washington TNT
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Colorado TNT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
