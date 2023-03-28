The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Tyler Boden paces University baseball; Jonah Starr tosses no-hitter for Lakeside

March 28, 2023 Updated Tue., March 28, 2023 at 9:33 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

University 13, Ridgeline 3: Tyler Boden went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and the Titans (3-4, 1-3) beat the visiting Falcons (2-4, 1-3). Easton Amend led Ridgeline with a double and an RBI.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Mead 4: Henry Sandberg and Brady Stahl knocked in two runs apiece and the visiting Bullpups (4-3, 2-2) beat the Panthers (2-5, 1-3). Andy Sage struck out four over four one-hit innings for G-Prep.

Cheney 12, Lewis and Clark 2: Carter McPherson went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the Blackhawks (6-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Tigers (3-3, 2-2-). Nick Flugaro led LC going 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Central Valley 11, North Central 1: Joe Pitts had two hits, including a double and a triple, and the Bears (3-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-4, 1-3).

Mt. Spokane 6, Ferris 0: Andrew Rayment had two hits and the visiting Wildcats (5-2, 4-0) beat the Saxons (2-4, 1-3).

NEA

Colville 11, Freeman 1: Cale Roy knocked in three runs and the Crimson Hawks (5-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Scotties (5-2, 2-1).

Medical Lake 6, Newport 3: Andrew Roberts knocked in two runs and the visiting Cardinals (4-3, 1-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-3, 0-3).

Lakeside 11, Riverside 1: Jonah Starr threw a no-hitter and the Eagles (3-3 ,1-2) beat the visiting Rams (0-3, 0-3).

Softball

Shadle Park 8, West Valley 1: Crimson Rice had two hits, including a home run, and the visiting Highlanders (2-2, 1-0) beat the Eagles (0-5, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Boys soccer

Shadle Park 8, Clarkston 0: Tyler Pearson scored four goals and the Highlanders (3-4, 0-2) beat the visiting Bantams (0-4, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game.

Lakeside 2, Colville 0: Noah Merrill and Andrew Cardon each scored a goal and the visiting Eagles (1-4-0, 1-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (1-4-0, 1-2) in a Northeast A League game.

Deer Park 3, Medical Lake 2 (OT): Parker Russell scored the winning goal in overtime and the Stags (3-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-7, 0-2) in Northeast A play.

Northwest Christian 4, Riverside 0: Ethan Jones scored two goals, assisted on another and the Crusaders (3-2-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Rams (2-2-0, 2-2) in Northeast A play.

