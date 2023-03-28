Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nicki-Marie E. Thompson and Genesis D. C. Pena, both of Spokane.

Collan B. Abbott and Rowan L. S. Hill, both of Spokane.

Tyler E. James and Anastacia C. Delfakis, both of Airway Heights.

Eric L. Malmquist and Kaitlin L. Peterson, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel J. Ulness and Rhianna R. Gelhart, both of Cheney.

Karl V. Watson and Kaily D. Wasserman, both of Spokane.

Chad A. Nix and Stephanie E. Kerr, both of Spokane.

Didier Gatarayiha and Tirhas S. Daniel, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Leonardo Santana, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Julia Bond, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Chase Bailey, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig LP v. Robert Mackay, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Paul Doyle, restitution of premises.

Sinto Senior Activity Center v. Jason DeFlippis, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Carolyn Skeen, restitution of premises.

Evan Speck v. Lavish Habitzz LLC, William Kitchen, et al., complaint.

B Properties v. Shayla Blocker, property damages.

Fedra LLC v. State Farm Fire and Casualty, complaint.

John Brunelle v. Lund Irrevocable Income Trust, Indian Canyon Mobile Home Park, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Meade, Leigh A. E. and Sean E.

Krell, Joshua A. and Adreanna M.

Roark, Kayli S. and Wischmann, Brandon W. D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Brian A. Wood, 54; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jason W. Kinzer, 38; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault.

William J. Plourde, 36; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Kimberly A. Campbell, 38; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, after being found guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Vajahn A. Jackson, also known as Va-Jahn A. Jackson, 25; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.