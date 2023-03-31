On the Air
March 31, 2023 Updated Fri., March 31, 2023 at 4:35 p.m.
Saturday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 (Qualifying) FS1
7 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 (Qualifying) FS1
10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 220 FS1
10 p.m.: Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix ESPN
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28
6:40 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root
Basketball, college men’s, Final Four
3:09 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State CBS
5:49 p.m.: Miami vs. Connecticut CBS
Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: D-III: Transylvania vs. Christopher Newport CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: D-II: Ashland vs. Minnesota Duluth CBSSN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Miami NBATV
Golf, men’s, PGA
12:30 p.m.: Texas Open NBC
Golf, women’s
9 a.m.: Augusta National Women’s Amateur NBC
3 p.m.: LPGA: DIO Implant LA Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: St. Louis at Nashville NHL
Noon: Boston at Pittsburgh ABC
5 p.m.: New Jersey at Chicago ESPN2
Soccer, men’s
9:30 a.m.: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea USA
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich ABC
4:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy
Soccer, women’s
3:30 a.m.: Super League: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion CBSSN
9:50 a.m.: NWSL: Portland at Kansas City CBS
Saturday’s radio highlights
Baseball, college
3:45 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Basketball, college men’s, Final Four
3:09 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:49 p.m.: Miami vs. Connecticut 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
