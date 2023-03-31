The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

March 31, 2023 Updated Fri., March 31, 2023 at 4:35 p.m.

Saturday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 (Qualifying) FS1

7 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 (Qualifying) FS1

10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 220 FS1

10 p.m.: Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix ESPN

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28

6:40 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root

Basketball, college men’s, Final Four

3:09 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State CBS

5:49 p.m.: Miami vs. Connecticut CBS

Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: D-III: Transylvania vs. Christopher Newport CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: D-II: Ashland vs. Minnesota Duluth CBSSN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Miami NBATV

Golf, men’s, PGA

12:30 p.m.: Texas Open NBC

Golf, women’s

9 a.m.: Augusta National Women’s Amateur NBC

3 p.m.: LPGA: DIO Implant LA Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: St. Louis at Nashville NHL

Noon: Boston at Pittsburgh ABC

5 p.m.: New Jersey at Chicago ESPN2

Soccer, men’s

9:30 a.m.: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea USA

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich ABC

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy

Soccer, women’s

3:30 a.m.: Super League: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion CBSSN

9:50 a.m.: NWSL: Portland at Kansas City CBS

Saturday’s radio highlights

Baseball, college

3:45 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Basketball, college men’s, Final Four

3:09 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:49 p.m.: Miami vs. Connecticut 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

