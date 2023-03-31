Washington records
March 31, 2023 Updated Fri., March 31, 2023 at 6:41 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Elizabeth A. Gelhaus and Elizabeth M. Heflick, both of Spokane.
Eric J. Clements and Lacey D. Plummer, both of Spokane.
Jason A. Ball, of Reno, Nevada, and Dominque H. Reagan, of Spokane Valley.
Chance W. Bowes and Christina M. Selzler, both of Spokane Valley.
Jonathan A. Henderson and Kendra N. Plyer, both of Spokane.
Christopher D. Lamb and Betsy Weigle, both of Spokane Valley.
Aaron C. Bagley and Mary R. Naylor, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Aimee N. Mauer
Jacobo N. Chavez, 21; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Anita M. Bonillas, 61; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Paul G. Little, 37; 16 days in jail, 12 months of probation, harassment.
Deiby S. Bernardez, 22; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Jason R. Bower, 36; 81 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Anthony D. Robledo, 23; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Bryan S. Sampson, Jr., 22; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, protection order violation.
David W. Janson, Jr., 46; 14 days in jail, no contact order violation.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Yulyia V. Ivanov, 32; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, false statement to a public servant.
Marissa R. Mykines, 32; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Leah R. Lane, 27; two days in jail converted to eight hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Jaden R. Kinder, 25; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Shane A. Reynolds, 43; $750 fine, nine days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Bradley A. Sweat, 33; six days in jail, resisting arrest.
