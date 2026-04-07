Body pulled from Spokane River was missing person

A man who went missing last month in Spokane was found dead late Monday afternoon in the Spokane River, according to the Spokane Police Department.

First responders were called shortly before 5 p.m. to the river near Upriver Drive and Stone Street after a passerby on the Centennial Trail spotted the body in the water, said Spokane Police Officer Tricia Leming, spokeswoman for the department.

Leming said the death does not appear to be suspicious. She said the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s identity, along with cause and manner of death.

First responders retrieved the man’s body. Leming said the man was reported missing last month and the Major Crimes Unit was investigating his disappearance.