Inslee won’t run for fourth term

From staff reports

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee won’t seek a fourth term.

Inslee, 72, is only the second governor is state history to serve three terms. His decision to bow out of the governor’s race in 2024 leaves openings for Democratic Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Democratic Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz, who have expressed interest in running.

“Our last decade of Washington’s storied history is one of growth and innovation,” Inslee said in a prepared statement. “I am proud to have played a role in our state’s leadership on so many fronts. We’ve passed the nation’s best climate policies, the most successful family leave benefits, the best college scholarship programs, a more fair legal justice system, and the most protective actions against gun violence. We’ve shown that diversity is a strength worth fighting for. This has been ten years of dynamic success.”

The governor has achieved some of his biggest long-term goals in his current term, including the creation of a capital gains tax, the banning of the sale of military-style weapons like AR-15s, and new laws addressing climate change.

Inslee has been considered a national leader in the effort to fight climate change but struggled to win support in the Legislature until his third term for more controversial rules to slow emissions contributing to warming.

In 2021, the Legislature passed a clean fuels standard and created a cap-and-trade program.

He entered the 2020 race for president, but dropped out before any caucus or primary.

Inslee served in the state Legislature from 1989 until 1992 when he won a seat in Congress, representing Central Washington. But he lost re-election in the Republican wave of 1994. He won a West Side seat in Congress in 1998 and maintained the seat until he won the governorship in 2012.

“We’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation,” Inslee said in a statement. “I’m ready to pass the torch.”

This report will be updated.