WA Republicans call for a special session amid rising gas prices

Elizah Lourdes Rendorio The Peninsula Gateway (Gig Harbor, Wash.)

The Washington State Senate Republican Caucus sent a letter to the governor’s office Tuesday evening, requesting a special session to pause the state’s Climate Commitment Act. They argued the program is driving up gas prices.

According to AAA, as of Wednesday, July 8, Washington’s average gas price was $5 per gallon while the national average was about $3.80 per gallon, resulting in about a $1.20 difference. National gas prices have fluctuated amid the ongoing U.S. war with Iran and have yet to stabilize. Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump said the U.S. ceasefire deal with Iran was “over,” with oil prices continuing to surge, according to a Reuters report.

“To be clear, our request for a special session does not involve Washington’s state gas tax,” the letter said in part. “We can see those dollars at work. What needs to pause are the two state laws that function like hidden fuel taxes while doing nothing to improve the safety of our roads and bridges.”

A special session can be convened by the governor or through a two-thirds supermajority vote by the House and Senate, typically following an unexpected emergency or pressing policy matter. Currently, Democrats hold a strong majority in both chambers.

The letter, signed by nine Republican senators, argued the pause will offer relief to working-class Washingtonians who are struggling to keep up with transportation costs on top of the state’s already high cost of living. They said the CCA’s cap-and-trade carbon tax and state’s Clean Fuel Standard Program adds about $0.60 per gallon at the pump.

Brionna Aho, spokesperson for the governor’s office, said the actual figure is “well below that number.” In an email to The News Tribune, Aho linked the state Department of Ecology’s 2024 Clean Fuel Standard Program Progress report, which concluded that the carbon policies increased gas costs by about $0.07 to $0.24 compared to other states.

Aho also pointed to a recent June press release following Washington’s carbon market agreement with Québec and California as Ferguson’s response to Republicans’ concern over rising gas prices.

“There’s a simple call they can make: The White House,” Ferguson said. “Call the leader of their party and ask what on God’s green earth is going on. Our gas prices have gone up nationally by more than a buck for one reason and one reason only: the policies of that Administration. So really, if they want to do something about gas prices, reach out to the leader of their party and do something about it.”

The Senate Republican Caucus letter follows a similar letter sent by Sen. Chris Gildon, R-Puyallup, back in May, requesting that the governor issue a temporary pause rather than a full special session. Gildon was not one of the senators included in the most recent letter.

The senators who signed the letter are Sen. Jim McCune (R-Graham), Jeff Wilson (R-Longview), Leonard Christian (R-Spokane Valley), Judy Warnick (R-Moses Lake), Keith Goehner (R- Dryden), Mark Schoesler (R- Ritzville), Perry Dozier (R-Waitsburg), Paul Harris (R-Vancouver), and Curtis King (R-Yakima).

While Republicans have been outspoken critics of the CCA since it became law in 2021, Democrats and other proponents argue it’s necessary to keep the state in line with its clean energy goals.