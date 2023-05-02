On the Air
May 2, 2023 Updated Tue., May 2, 2023 at 8:02 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: San Francisco at Houston MLB
6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
8 p.m.: Milwaukee at Colorado MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston TNT
Golf, men’s
1 p.m.: PGA Professional Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: New Jersey at Carolina ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Vegas ESPN
Soccer, men’s
9 a.m.: Serie A: Lecce vs. Juventus CBSSN
11:45 a.m.: DFB Pokal: Eintracht Frankfurt ESPNU
Noon: Serie A: Cremonese vs. Milan CBSSN
Noon: EPL: West Ham United vs. Manchester City USA
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. León FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Baseball Coach’s Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM
