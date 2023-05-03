May 3, 2023 Updated Wed., May 3, 2023 at 8:39 p.m.

First Friday is 5-8 p.m. May 5, unless otherwise noted.

Chase Gallery – “Persistence of Vision: Asian Diaspora Perspectives in Continuum” exhibition features works by Margaret Albaugh and Frances Grace Mortel, exploring the persistence of Asian diasporic narratives, aiming to highlight and amplify the enduring existence of these experiences. 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. (509) 321-9614.

Craftsman Cellars – Works by Jacquie Masterson featuring whimsical pieces enhanced by lyrics and poetry; music by The Ronaldos. 1194 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 413-2434.

Entropy – Works by Boise artist, Jon Morse. 101 N. Stevens St.

Express Employment Professionals – Featuring “Sunny, Sweet and Sassy” paintings by Linda Calahan and “Dreams from Inside my Cage” by Hayven Geary. 331 W. Main Ave. (509) 747-6011.

Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center – “A Piece of Me: Senior Art Exhibit” features work by current BFA and BA senior candidates. 4-7 p.m. 125 S. Stevens St.

Indaba Coffee Roasters – An eclectic collection of watercolor and acrylic works by Linda Daily, Barbara Wagner, Linda Calahan and Nancy Huck. 5-7 p.m. 518 W. Riverside Ave. (509) 822-7182.

Liberty Gallery – “Tea” exhibition features work by various artists exploring the many facets of this shared comfort drink, from medicinal infusion to caffeine fix and fabric dye. 203 N. Washington St. (509) 327-6920.

Marmot Art Space – Celebrating the release of Ric Gendron’s new book, featuring more than 50 pieces of art in full color. 1202 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 270-5804.

New Moon Art Gallery – “Hatchlings” exhibition showcases paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture and jewelry from 90-96 students from 12 different high schools. 1326 E. Sprague Ave. (509) 413-9101.

Saranac Art Project – “No Words” exhibition by Kurt Madison, featuring mixed media and found objects. Also, “Hums and Burrs” by Bradd Skubinna and Sara Osebold, featuring drawing and collage on canvas, paper and found surfaces. 25 W. Main Ave. (509) 954-5458.

Terrain Gallery – “Choices Made by Ghosts Reflect My Sensibilities” exhibition by Rachael Zur uses familiar themes of domestic spaces coupled with unexpected painting strategies to explore the delicate nature of what remains when a life is over. Also, “Three Tapestries” exhibition by Anna Reynolds Wallis, showcasing three tapestries created during the pandemic. 628 N. Monroe St.

Trackside Studio Ceramic Art Gallery – “In and Out of the Garden” exhibition features garden forms, vases and the annual itty bitty bud vases. 115 S. Adams St. (509) 863-9904.

William Grant Gallery and Framing – A selection of paintings and drawings on loose paper and stretched canvas by Eric Sanchez, inspired by the natural beauty of Spokane and its growing city center. 1188 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 484-3535.