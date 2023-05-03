On the Air
May 3, 2023 Updated Wed., May 3, 2023 at 3:32 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
5 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Alabama ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Detroit or L.A. Angels at St. Louis MLB
12:37 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
1 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami MLB
4 p.m.: Toronto at Boston MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
6 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ESPN
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Wells Fargo Championship Golf
9 p.m.: Asian Tour: GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
3 p.m.: Hanwha International Crown Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Florida at Toronto TNT
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas TNT
Soccer, men’s, English Premier League
Noon: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion USA
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
