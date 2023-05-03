The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the Air

May 3, 2023 Updated Wed., May 3, 2023 at 3:32 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

5 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Alabama ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Detroit or L.A. Angels at St. Louis MLB

12:37 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root

1 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami MLB

4 p.m.: Toronto at Boston MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

6 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ESPN

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Wells Fargo Championship Golf

9 p.m.: Asian Tour: GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

3 p.m.: Hanwha International Crown Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Florida at Toronto TNT

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas TNT

Soccer, men’s, English Premier League

Noon: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion USA

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

