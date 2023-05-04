Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tyson A. Thompson and Kaylee A. Guerena, both of Spokane.

Andrew D. Boisoneau and Kimberly A. King, both of Spokane.

Ricardo C. Aguayo and Charis R. Romero, both of Spokane.

Jordan M. Davis and Megan E. Goodwin, both of Spokane.

Walter Garcia, of Airway Heights, and Maria G. Hernandez Lopez, of Yakima.

Matthew P. Lane and Rebecca A. Comegys, both of Spokane.

Jory J. R. Vaughan, of Spokane, and Michaela M. Zolman, of Spokane Valley.

Samuel S. Kalk and Anna A. Nichols, both of Spokane.

Matthew R. Spitze and Cricket A. Glanville, both of Spokane Valley.

Ronald Robinson and Andrianna J. Sharp, both of Cheney.

Joshua E. Wagner and Mariah D. Ruzanski, both of Medical Lake.

Karson T. McKinney and Jaelyn A. Strand, both of Spokane Valley.

Hayden C. Green and Rachel A. Plaza, both of Spokane.

Caleb E. Palmquist and Lorelei N. Jonason, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lance G. Douglas Property Management Inc. v. Neva Bishop, restitution of premises.

Matthew D. Wilcox v. Daron Brunke, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

The Cincinnati Casualty Company v. Christopher L. Mils, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Plesek, Philip W. and Erin R.

Lund, Max D. and Alexis J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Travis M. Smith, 40; 73 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Shelby G. George, 33; 46 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Carson M. Mills, 22; 35 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Karol S. Moss, 31; 40 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Sonny R. Evenson, Jr., 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Armando Guerro-Lopez, 42; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Joshua J. Smith, Medical Lake; debts of $283,893.

Aaron M. Anderson, Spokane; debts of $26,262.

Tory E. Wolf, Spokane; debts of $45,151.

Joshua A. Kendall, Spokane; debts of $52,021.

Troy A. and Jocelyn M. Conte, Spokane; debts of $192,967.

Guy W. Comello, Spokane; debts of $8,588.

Aaron M. and Kristy F. Clark, Spokane; debts of $217,016.

Heidi L. Leliefeld, Spokane; debts of $254,913.

Vito and Britta Mirasolo, Spokane; debts of $223,695.

Meagan E. Walters, Spokane; debts of $35,461.

Timothy E. Stauffer, Ritzville; debts of $141,380.

Chad J. Lash, Spokane; debts of $416,391.

Douglas and Elizabeth Bridgeman, Ephrata; debts of $139,011.

Robbin M. Bailon, Airway Heights; debts of $102,023.

James R. and Elaine A. Matthews, Veradale; debts of $7,169,584.

Wage-earner petitions

Victoria J. Hartsock, Spokane; debts of $246,751.

Christine R. Bradfish, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Dale V. Johnson, 39; 10 days in jail, protection order violation.

Amber D. Smythe, 43; 10 days in jail, dangerous weapon possession, manufacturing and selling.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Peter A. Sontrop, 58; 23 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Andrew J. Koffel, 36; 11 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Brent P. Pargman, 50; $500 fine, four days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Daniel L. Wise, 35; $1000 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Cailyn E. Shepard, 25; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Cody A. Mather, 34; six days in jail, protection order violation.

Zachary J. Hawthorne, 37; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Grant M. Simonson, 29; 20 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Laura A. Turner, 46; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Aziz Abdul, 25; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Clyde R. Dowell, 33; 47 days in jail, 24 months of probation, harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Bradley W. Zarecor, 22; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.