State hearing on heat rules for outdoor workers planned in Yakima Tuesday

By Jasper Kenzo Sundeen Yakima Herald-Republic

YAKIMA – The state is seeking public input on new permanent heat rules for outdoor workers.

The rules cover required rest breaks at high temperatures, rules for shade and drinking water, and regulations for heat waves. The state Department of Labor and Industries published proposed rules in March and is having public hearings across the state. One is planned in Yakima on Tuesday.

“It’s important to hear from businesses and workers in areas of the state with a lot of outdoor workers,” L&I Communications Consultant Dina Lorraine said in an email. “With two hearings in central Washington and one in Eastern Washington, we’ll be able to connect with a lot of people in industries like agriculture who have an important voice in this process.”

The Yakima hearing is at 10 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express .

A prehearing overview with more information starts at 9 a.m.

Lorraine said Spanish interpretation services will be available for attendees in Yakima. Hearings were also held in Bellingham, Kennewick, Spokane, Tukwila, Vancouver and online. Yakima was not on the initial list of public hearing locations but was added later on.

The hearing is an opportunity for community members to raise concerns, make suggestions and share their perspective, Lorraine said.

“Our goal is to make sure anyone who wants to weigh in has the opportunity, so the final version of the rule benefits from the public’s insight,” she said.

Written comments can be submitted until 5 p.m. Thursday. They should be sent to Administrative Regulations Analyst Carmyn Shute at Carmyn.Shute@Lni.wa.gov or faxed to (360) 902-5619.

