Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tate G. Willms and Kylieanna A. Mattingly, both of Spokane.

Davis M. Mwangi and Destiny A. Sanders, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua L. Strem and Annette D. Henderson, both of Spokane Valley.

Ronald E. Blair and Christine R. A. Harb, both of Spokane.

Joel A. Thomas and Joyce M. Njogu, both of Spokane.

Chancellor M. Konig and Grace M. Carson, both of Spokane.

Chris T. Schneider, of Deer Park and Michelle A. Johnson, of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Urban Ministries v. Amy V. Fain, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Shaun King, restitution of premises.

JVMV Somerset LLC v. Jonna Alexander, restitution of premises.

Vladimir Kirichenko v. Marcus R. Campos, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Shelley Crump v. Multicare Health System, medical malpractice.

US Bank National Association v. Barbara J. Ashbaugh, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Shawn M. Hall, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Tren C. Byington, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Shelly Schneider, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Stockman, Darrin K. and Melissa K.

Walsh, Robert D. and Trina M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Steven J. Eldridge, 39; 10 days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and failure to remain at the scene of an accident with a deceased person.

Juan Candido, 28; one day in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Alius R. Beidler, 21; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Andrew F. Iverson, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jerrica R. Martin, 28; 96 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Chariti L. Thorson, 32; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Carlos Lerma, Jr., 54; 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Corey M. Raftis, 31; 20 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Angelina I. Uno-Peake, 22; five months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and third-degree assault.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Alexander J. Dillan, 26; 17 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to custodial assault.