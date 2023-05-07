Business beat
Sun., May 7, 2023
Health care
Erin Swanson has been promoted to chief information officer at Cancer Care Northwest. Swanson previously worked as the director of clinical informatics for five years.
Law
Adam Baird has been named managing partner for Kutak Rock in its Spokane office. Baird began working at Kutak Rock in 2015, focusing his law practice on tax law, public finances and tax-exempt transactions.
Utilities
Kevin Christie has been promoted to chief financial officer, treasurer and senior vice president of regulatory affairs at the Avista Corp.
Christie previously worked as the senior vice president of external affairs and chief customer officer.
