Lapwai man arrested in Pullman with what appears to be explosive device Sunday, faces assault charge

A 31-year-old Lapwai man faces a first-degree assault charge after attempting to start a Pullman apartment on fire and threatening residents, police said.

Apollo B. Lawyer was arrested after attempting to light an explosive Sunday afternoon north of downtown Pullman, according to a news release. Authorities were called just before 4:15 p.m. to the residence in the 400 block of Morton Street on a complaint of a disorderly person.

They found Lawyer, and he “reportedly had what appeared to be an explosive device,” according to Pullman police. Washington State University issued an alert at 4:49 p.m. telling students and faculty to stay clear of the Reaney Park area because of police activity.

Pullman police said bomb disposal experts from Spokane were on the way Sunday evening to assist. Police said there is no active threat, but law enforcement would remain in the area to ensure safety.