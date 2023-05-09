Gabriel Hughes stellar on the mound, Spokane Indians down Hillsboro 9-1 in series opener

In his past two outings, Gabriel Hughes got roughed up in his last inning, spoiling what had been otherwise solid appearances.

On Tuesday at Avista Stadium, he had no such troubles.

Hughes tossed six shutout innings, retiring 15 of the last 16 batters he faced, and the Spokane Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 9-1 in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series.

Jordan Beck hit his league-leading eighth home run of the season – all in his last 11 games – and extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

The game was delayed 50 minutes due to rain that moved through the area in the afternoon.

In his start against Eugene last week, Hughes gave up eight runs in the fifth inning – all after two were down. On April 25 he didn’t record an out in the fifth inning and gave up seven runs.

In both instances he had pitched a shutout to that point.

“The last two starts I had trouble getting out of the fifth inning,” Hughes said. “And thankfully, I was able to get out of the fifth and sixth and today.

“I had some great play behind me. Offense put up a whole lot of runs. And (catcher) Braxton (Fulford) called a great game for us. So, I’m very happy with how the game turned out.”

“That was outstanding,” Indians pitching coach Ryan Kibler said. “He had a plan and executed it.”

Kibler lauded Hughes’ use of his changeup, especially against left-handed batters.

“The changeup was outstanding. He used it in all counts. It was a real weapon and that was his plan.”

Hughes got two quick outs in the first inning, then allowed a walk and double to JJ D’Orazio. He bounced back to strike out Jesus Valdez on three pitches. But he needed 24 pitches to get through the first.

From there, he cruised. He retired 13 in a row until a leadoff walk in the sixth. After a strikeout he picked off Jacen Roberson then got Channy Ortiz to bounce out.

In all, Hughes went six shutout innings and allowed one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts. He threw 90 pitches, 52 for strikes and faced just two batters more than the minimum.

“The big thing, I think, is just filling up the zone,” Hughes said. “Trusting my stuff and throwing strikes so that I’m putting pressure on the hitters. Let them get themselves out.”

“His slider was sharp again – had four pitches tonight, had location,” Kibler said. “That’s what he’s capable of. That was beautiful.”

The Indians pushed five across in the bottom half of the first on just three hits – the big one a two-run ground ball single by Yanquiel Fernandez.

Beck continued his torrid pace with a long home run to left center in the third, a solo shot. Kokoska added to the lead in the fifth with a two-run shot off the scoreboard in right center to make it 9-0.