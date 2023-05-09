Peak snowmelt creates dramatic flows on Spokane River

Bridge workers continue the replacement of the south pedestrian bridge in Riverfront Park above the thunderous Spokane River on Tuesday, even as the spray of the middle falls envelops them.

The Spokane River roars like a lion as it cascades over Spokane Falls.

As the spring runoff from snowy mountains peaks, the river is gushing just below bankfull, leaving breathtaking sights in Riverfront Park and elsewhere that hint at danger behind the beauty.

The river hit 25.54 feet early Tuesday morning before receding slightly to 25.45 feet in the afternoon. The river begins to flood at 27 feet, and the record high is 29.8 feet.

While temperatures are soon expected to soar some 20 degrees above average, the National Weather Service predicts the river will decrease about half a foot over the next week.

Temperatures will begin to heat up Friday, reaching the high 80s on Mother’s Day and the low 90s on Monday. Valerie Thaler, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane, expects warm nights to approach record highs for overnight low temperatures.

The combination of the heat wave and abundant running water will make it tempting to play in the river, but people should be cautious, Thaler said.

The winter runoff is still icy cold and could lead to shock. This time of year, the potential for drowning increases as currents are much stronger than usual.

“We’re experiencing an increasingly nice environment in Spokane like we’ve come to appreciate, and this is just a reminder, especially for those folks who may not have experience with our environment, that it does change from season to season,” Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.

That goes for hikers, too.

“It can be very slippery, very rocky. It’s easy to fall in to the water if you’re hiking in the area,” Schaeffer said. “The surface can appear very still and may convince you that you’ve got the experience and skill to traverse it.”

Rafting companies like Wiley E. Waters Whitewater Adventures are still riding the river from below the falls past the Bowl and Pitcher area.

When the river is this high, the water covers many of the rapids, which can make it a little less fun, owner Josh Flanagan said.

But the swift water is still dangerous, with a lot of debris in the river to navigate. High water flushes out everything that was sitting along the banks, like fallen logs.

“It can definitely take your legs out from under you,” Schaeffer said. “It can be really dangerous.”

For less experienced rafters, Flanagan recommends going with a professional guide.

“I would recommend people waiting until the water level goes down or stick to flat water if you don’t have experience,” Flanagan said.

Schaeffer said people recreating in the water should make sure they have a personal flotation device and a whistle, and bring someone with them. They also should let someone know where they’re going and bring a waterproof bag for their phones so they can call for help if needed.

“Just taking a few extra steps in planning can certainly be critical when you get in trouble,” Schaeffer said.

As of Tuesday morning, the Spokane River was flowing about 23,800 cubic feet per second, according to Avista Utilities. The flow usually drops below 5,000 cubic feet per second in the summer.

Avista, which operates hydroelectric dams along the river, does not manage the water levels during the spring runoff, spokesperson Annie Gannon said.

Instead, the company lets the water flow naturally, which means the Lake Coeur d’Alene water level and downstream river flows can fluctuate widely based on temperature, precipitation and snowmelt.

This free flow continues until the end of spring runoff, typically between late May and early July, depending on snowpack and weather, Gannon said.

Once spring runoff recedes and diminished flows into the lake are forecast, Avista can close spill gates at the Post Falls Dam. Throughout the summer, Avista adjusts the river flow rate to match inflows, keeping the lake at a steady elevation.

The river’s current level is close to the average peak, Thaler said. It usually peaks in April or May, though last year it crested in June due to heavy rainfall.

Most snowpack below 5,000 feet has already melted, Thaler said, meaning the Spokane River is not expected to rise higher, even with hotter temperatures.

The warmer weather next week is expected to bring higher flows in streams from higher elevations such as the Cascades.

While the roaring rapids this time of year can be dangerous, they also offer a unique opportunity for crews to practice rescues, Schaeffer said, since a deep river is needed to test the jetboat used in those situations.

“Just like everybody else, we have not been in the water (over the winter). When it’s winter, we have a different mentality – that’s ice rescue. And as soon as the spring flows start, our folks are in the water,” he said.

Meanwhile, flooding in other rivers last weekend was less severe than predicted.

The Kettle River, which loops back and forth between British Columbia and northern Ferry County, was expected to have major flooding on Sunday.

The river crested in the “moderate” flooding range before quickly dropping again.

Esten Lee, chief of the Ferry/Okanogan fire district, said there was only a little localized flooding and no damage reported.

“We held our breath and dodged a bullet,” he said.

The St. Joe River at St. Maries crested Saturday just under the flood level. The Okanogan River near Tonasket, Washington, is expected to approach flood level next week.

While safety is important, Schaeffer offered one more tip.

“Slow down and enjoy the weather,” he said.