Chiefs select forward Brody Gillespie first overall at WHL U.S. Priority Draft

From staff reports

The Spokane Chiefs didn’t have to search too far to find their choice for the top overall selection in Wednesday’s Western Hockey League U.S. Priority Draft.

The Chiefs tabbed 15-year-old Brody Gillespie, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound center/forward from Vancouver, Washington, with the No. 1 pick.

Gillespie, a left-hander who enjoys dual citizenship with the U.S. and Canada, starred for the U15 Prep program at the RINK Hockey Academy in Kelowna, British Columbia, this past winter. He amassed 45 goals and 55 assists in 61 games played, and he helped RINK finish third in the 17-team U15 Prep division in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.

Spokane acquired the No. 1 pick by winning a draft lottery on March 29.

Gillespie’s teammate at RINK, Cruz Waltze, was selected No. 2 by Victoria. Waltze is a 5-7, 144-pound left winger.

Tri-City selected Rowan McCord, a 15-year-old center from Spokane, with the 13th pick in the second round (No. 35 overall). McCord (6-1, 157) played for the Rocky Mountain RoughRiders 14U program in the Colorado Amateur Hockey Association.

McCord played 61 games last season, compiling 39 goals and 25 assists. He was the second player taken from the RoughRiders program. Goaltender Drake Owens (5-11, 150) was Seattle’s selection with the 21st pick in the first round.

The Chiefs selected center Nathan Chorlton of Hastings, Minnesota, with the second pick of the second round (No. 24). Chorlton, 14, had five goals and 10 assists in 29 games for Cretin/Derham Hall HS.

The Chiefs pick No. 3 and No. 22 in the first round of the WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday.