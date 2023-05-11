100 years ago in Spokane: An honorary ‘boy mayor’ had an agenda that was not exactly ambitious

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The government of Spokane was to be turned over to the schoolboys of the city on the annual Rotary Club Boy’s Day.

William Ude, Jr., 17, was named the boy “mayor” of Spokane. He intended to implement an ambitious agenda, to include the following:

A six-hour school week, in which Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays would be school holidays.

The right of students to go on strike.

Unconditional vacation in all public schools (which would render the first two items unnecessary).

Free ice cream in all ice cream parlors for everyone under age 18.

Meanwhile, Mark Bradford, 18, was to be the “president” of the Fidelity National Bank for the day. No word on what his agenda would consist of.

From the radio beat: The Spokane Radio Society was making plans to spend the night on Mt. Spokane to conduct tests of long-distance radio.

They intended to determine what kind of long-distance signals they could pick up, and on what kinds of receiving sets.

They also intended to tune into the “Hoot Owls” radio club out of Portland and become initiated into that club.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1858: Minnesota admitted as 32nd U.S. state.

1910: Montana’s Glacier National Park forms.

1995: More than 170 countries agree to extend the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty indefinitely and without conditions to prevent spread of nuclear weapons.