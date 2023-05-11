The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
Current Conditions
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

Noon: Truck Series: Buckle Up South Carolina 200 (qualifying) FS1

2 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Shriners Children’s 200 (qualifying) FS1

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series: Buckle Up South Carolina 200 FS1

Baseball, MLB

3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit Root

4:05 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Baltimore or Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB

6:40 p.m.: Texas at Oakland or San Diego at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: New York at Miami ESPN

7 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Golf

7:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Founders Cup Golf

10 a.m.: Champions Tour: The Tradition Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Florida at Toronto TNT

7 p.m.: Edmonton at Vegas TNT

Hockey, World Championships

6:20 a.m.: United States vs. Finland NHL

10:20 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Slovakia NHL

Soccer, women’s, Bundesliga

10:15 a.m.: Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich USA

Softball, college

4:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Utah ESPNU

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Baseball, MLB

2:30 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8:20 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 (qualifying) FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Shriners Children’s 200 Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix NBC

7 p.m.: Supercross: Salt Lake City USA

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Gonzaga SWX

6 p.m.: Oregon State at UCLA Pac-12

6 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Pac-12WA

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB

10:10 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit MLB

1:07 p.m.: Texas at Oakland FS1

4:15 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28

5:10 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona or Philadelphia at Colorado MLB

Combat sports

Noon: UFC Fight Nigh: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida ABC

7 p.m.: Boxing: Butler vs. Janibek ESPN

Football, USFL

9:30 a.m.: Michigan at Pittsburgh USA

1 p.m.: Birmingham at Houston Fox 28

Golf

4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Belgian Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf

Noon: Champions Tour: The Tradition Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson CBS

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Founders Cup Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

1 p.m.: Carolina at New Jersey ESPN

4 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle ESPN

Hockey, World Championships

2:20 a.m.: Slovenia vs. Switzerland NHL

6:20 a.m.: Denmark vs. Hungary NHL

10:20 a.m.: Finland vs. Germany NHL

Lacrosse, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Richmond vs. Virginia ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Utah vs. Notre Dame ESPNU

2 p.m.: Yale vs. Georgetown ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Army vs. Maryland ESPNU

Soccer, men’s club

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Leeds USA

4:30 a.m.: SPFL: Celtic at Rangers CBS Sports

7 a.m.: Tottenham at Aston Villa USA

Softball, college

7 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament championship ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

2 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

5:09 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 FS1

Noon: SportsCar: Motul Course de Monterey NBC

Baseball, MLB

10:37 a.m.: Atlanta at Toronto or Cincinnati at Miami MLB

10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit MLB

1:10 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers or San Francisco at Arizona MLB

4:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

TBD: Phoenix at Denver (If necessary) TBD

TBD: Philadelphia at Boston (If necessary) TBD

TBD: L.A. Lakers at Golden State (If necessary) ABC

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Philadelphia at New Jersey NBC

Noon: New Orleans at Memphis Fox 28

Golf

4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Belgian Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

TBD: Toronto at Florida (If necessary) TBD

TBD: Vegas at Edmonton (If necessary) TBD

Hockey, World Championships

2:20 a.m.: United States vs. Hungary NHL

6:20 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Norway NHL

10:20 a.m.: Austria vs. Sweden NHL

Lacrosse, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Bryant vs. Johns Hopkins ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Michigan vs. Cornell ESPNU

2 p.m.: Duke vs. Delaware ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Princeton vs. Penn State ESPNU

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Everton USA

6 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at Monza CBS Sports

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at Arsenal USA

6:30 p.m.: MLS: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy FS1

Soccer, women’s club

4 a.m.: Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Frankfurt CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1:05 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM / 100.7-FM

3 p.m.: Oklahoma at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports

Most read stories