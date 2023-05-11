On the air
Thu., May 11, 2023
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
Noon: Truck Series: Buckle Up South Carolina 200 (qualifying) FS1
2 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Shriners Children’s 200 (qualifying) FS1
4:30 p.m.: Truck Series: Buckle Up South Carolina 200 FS1
Baseball, MLB
3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit Root
4:05 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Baltimore or Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB
6:40 p.m.: Texas at Oakland or San Diego at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: New York at Miami ESPN
7 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Golf
7:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Founders Cup Golf
10 a.m.: Champions Tour: The Tradition Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Florida at Toronto TNT
7 p.m.: Edmonton at Vegas TNT
Hockey, World Championships
6:20 a.m.: United States vs. Finland NHL
10:20 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Slovakia NHL
Soccer, women’s, Bundesliga
10:15 a.m.: Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich USA
Softball, college
4:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Utah ESPNU
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Baseball, MLB
2:30 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8:20 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 (qualifying) FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Shriners Children’s 200 Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix NBC
7 p.m.: Supercross: Salt Lake City USA
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Gonzaga SWX
6 p.m.: Oregon State at UCLA Pac-12
6 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Pac-12WA
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB
10:10 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit MLB
1:07 p.m.: Texas at Oakland FS1
4:15 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28
5:10 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona or Philadelphia at Colorado MLB
Combat sports
Noon: UFC Fight Nigh: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida ABC
7 p.m.: Boxing: Butler vs. Janibek ESPN
Football, USFL
9:30 a.m.: Michigan at Pittsburgh USA
1 p.m.: Birmingham at Houston Fox 28
Golf
4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Belgian Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf
Noon: Champions Tour: The Tradition Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson CBS
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Founders Cup Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
1 p.m.: Carolina at New Jersey ESPN
4 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle ESPN
Hockey, World Championships
2:20 a.m.: Slovenia vs. Switzerland NHL
6:20 a.m.: Denmark vs. Hungary NHL
10:20 a.m.: Finland vs. Germany NHL
Lacrosse, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Richmond vs. Virginia ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Utah vs. Notre Dame ESPNU
2 p.m.: Yale vs. Georgetown ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Army vs. Maryland ESPNU
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Leeds USA
4:30 a.m.: SPFL: Celtic at Rangers CBS Sports
7 a.m.: Tottenham at Aston Villa USA
Softball, college
7 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament championship ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
2 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
5:09 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 FS1
Noon: SportsCar: Motul Course de Monterey NBC
Baseball, MLB
10:37 a.m.: Atlanta at Toronto or Cincinnati at Miami MLB
10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit MLB
1:10 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers or San Francisco at Arizona MLB
4:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
TBD: Phoenix at Denver (If necessary) TBD
TBD: Philadelphia at Boston (If necessary) TBD
TBD: L.A. Lakers at Golden State (If necessary) ABC
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Philadelphia at New Jersey NBC
Noon: New Orleans at Memphis Fox 28
Golf
4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Belgian Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
TBD: Toronto at Florida (If necessary) TBD
TBD: Vegas at Edmonton (If necessary) TBD
Hockey, World Championships
2:20 a.m.: United States vs. Hungary NHL
6:20 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Norway NHL
10:20 a.m.: Austria vs. Sweden NHL
Lacrosse, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Bryant vs. Johns Hopkins ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Michigan vs. Cornell ESPNU
2 p.m.: Duke vs. Delaware ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Princeton vs. Penn State ESPNU
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Everton USA
6 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at Monza CBS Sports
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at Arsenal USA
6:30 p.m.: MLS: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy FS1
Soccer, women’s club
4 a.m.: Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Frankfurt CBS Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1:05 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM / 100.7-FM
3 p.m.: Oklahoma at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
