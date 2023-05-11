Seahawks schedule release: Home Thanksgiving game against 49ers highlights 2023 regular-season

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – A Thanksgiving night game at Lumen Field against the San Francisco 49ers – the first home game on that holiday in Seahawks history – highlights Seattle’s 2023 regular-season schedule, which was announced Thursday.

That Nov. 23 game is part of a set of back-to-back Thursday games, with Seattle playing the following Thursday, Nov. 30, at Dallas (the Cowboys will have also played their traditional game on Thanksgiving).

That means the Seahawks will play three games in 12 days – also playing on Nov. 19 against the Rams in Los Angeles, something that drew the ire of linebacker Bobby Wagner, who tweeted “Sick! Cant be real” in reply to teammate Tyler Lockett, noting the oddity.

The 49ers and Dallas games are two of three prime-time contests for the Seahawks in the wake of their surprising 9-8 season and wild-card playoff berth in 2022.

Seattle was initially scheduled with just two prime-time games in 2022 after the trade of Russell Wilson and expectations from the outside that the team was in a rebuilding mode.

Seattle had either four or five prime-time games every year from 2013-21.

Seattle opens the season on Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams, one of eight home games for the Seahawks this year, with the schedule rotation requiring all NFC teams to play nine road games. Seattle has been installed as a four-point favorite for that game by SportsBettingAG.

Among Seattle’s nine road contests is a Christmas Eve game in Nashville against Tennessee, the second straight year the Seahawks have played on the road on that day, last year losing at Kansas City.

Seattle’s bye comes on Oct. 8, or the fifth week of the season, following its Monday night game in New York.

Seattle’s bye last year came after the 10th week, following the trip to Munich to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seattle does not have any international games this season but will still travel an estimated 31,600 miles this year, the most of any team in the NFL (Seattle last year traveled a league-high 31,016 miles).

Also announced on Thursday was the list of opponents for Seattle’s three preseason games. Seattle will open the preseason at home against Minnesota, host Dallas and conclude the preseason with a trip to Green Bay.

Here is the complete schedule with TV designation (all times PT):

• Sept. 10 – vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m. Fox

• Sept. 17 – at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m. Fox

• Sept. 24 – vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:25 p.m. CBS

• Oct. 2 – at New York Giants, 5:15 p.m. ESPN

• Oct. 8 – Bye

• Oct. 15 – at Cincinnati, 10 a.m. CBS

• Oct. 22 – vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. Fox

• Oct. 29 – vs. Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m. Fox

• Nov. 5 – at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m. CBS

• Nov. 12 – vs. Washington Commanders, 1:25 p.m. Fox

• Nov. 19 – at Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m. CBS

• Nov. 23 – vs. San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m. NBC

• Nov. 30 – at Dallas Cowboys, 5:15 p.m. Amazon Prime

• Dec. 10 – at San Francisco 49ers, 1:25 p.m. Fox

• Dec. 17 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:25 p.m. Fox

• Dec. 24 – at Tennessee Titans, 10 a.m. CBS

• Dec. 31 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:05 p.m. Fox

• Jan. 6 or 7 – at Arizona Cardinals, TBD, TBD